Liverpool v Stoke City

Mo Salah has 31 league goals this season and is just one away from setting a new Premier League scoring record over a 32 game season.

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will rotate his squad ahead of Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first leg, while Adam Lallana, Joel Matip and Emre Can are still out.

Stoke pair Maxim Choupo-Moting and Kostas Stafylidis remain sidelined by respective groin and rib injuries.

Glen Johnson is still a doubt, and both Saido Berahino and Jese are once again not under consideration.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "After 11 games without a win, Stoke may well have been watching Liverpool's incredible Champions League win from behind their sofas - or maybe even not at all. Their big hope will be that any team changes and anticipation ahead of next week's trip to Italy will disrupt Liverpool's relentless rhythm.

"Jurgen Klopp is understandably proud of the fact that his team haven't lost a Premier League game at Anfield for over a year and certainly won't want to lose that record or their ascendancy in the top four.

"One win under Paul Lambert and no top-flight wins at Anfield in their history won't inject the Stoke confidence levels to a significant level, but if there is to be a great escape it has start somewhere - and soon."

Twitter: @SteveBowercomm

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Stoke manager Paul Lambert: "They (the players) have given me everything in their bodies. We had a chat on Monday to say how everyone felt and we know it's difficult and we have to throw everything at it we possibly can.

"If we can take it to the last day... Other teams have got tough run-ins. We know we've got a tough game on Saturday, but on any given day...."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have never lost in 54 top-flight home games against Stoke (W43, D11). It's the longest unbeaten home record between two teams in top-flight history.

The Potters did, however, win a League Cup semi-final second leg fixture 1-0 at Anfield in January 2016.

Liverpool have won eight of their last nine matches against Stoke, the exception being the Potters' 6-1 home win on the final day of the 2014-15 season.

Liverpool

Liverpool have lost just one of their last 11 Premier League games (W7, D3).

The Reds are undefeated in 19 home league matches, winning 12 and drawing seven.

The last side to beat them in the league at Anfield were Crystal Palace on 23 April last year.

Liverpool have won only three of their last 10 league games after a Champions League fixture (W3, D5, L2).

Only one of Liverpool's four league defeats was to a side outside the current top four; January's 1-0 defeat at Swansea.

They have opened the scoring 24 times in 2017-18, second only to Manchester City's tally of 28.

Mohamed Salah has scored three goals from just four shots against Stoke in the Premier League, and scored with both of his shots in the reverse fixture.

Stoke City

Stoke are winless in 11 league fixtures since beating Huddersfield 2-0 at home in Paul Lambert's first game in charge (D6, L5).

They have the division's worst away record, with one win and nine points from 17 matches.

Stoke have kept a joint league-low five clean sheets, equal with Bournemouth.

The Potters have conceded the first goal in an unrivalled 21 league matches this season.

They have won nine league points in Lambert's 12 matches in charge, the same as in Mark Hughes' final 12 games.

Lambert has never lost an away match at Anfield as a manager, winning three and drawing two of his five matches in all competitions.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 16% Probability of home win: 76% Probability of away win: 8%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.