Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion

West Brom have lost 26 points from winning positions this season - and they threw away a two-goal lead against Newcastle in December

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle will assess winger Christian Atsu, who missed the defeat at Everton with a knee injury.

Striker Islam Slimani, who played for an hour at Goodison Park, could start his first home game for the Magpies.

Fit-again West Brom striker Daniel Sturridge is available after being ineligible against parent club Liverpool last weekend.

Winger Nacer Chadli is also in contention to return from a long-term hip problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Alistair Mann: "Anything other than a West Brom victory will finally bring the inevitable conclusion to their eight-year stay in the top flight.

"By contrast, Newcastle's timely recent run of four straight wins has proved decisive in securing their own status. For a club so used to end-of-season drama, they are in the unusual position of being able to play pressure-free football.

"In his three games at the helm, Darren Moore has presided - rather ironically - over West Brom's most productive month of the campaign since August and he'll certainly demand his players retain their newfound levels of performance.

"With the hosts now equally free to express themselves in what's sure to be a party atmosphere, this could prove to be an unexpectedly entertaining tussle."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Brom first-team coach Darren Moore: "Recent results have been good because there has been a collective effort from everyone at the football club.

"We need that to continue. I love the coaching. I'm fulfilling a dream of mine to coach at the highest level. I'm getting job satisfaction."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle fell a bit short of their recent levels in Monday's defeat at Everton but this game is at home and I would expect their performance to be very different.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have lost just one of their last 15 league games at home to West Brom (W10, D4).

The Baggies' only league victory at St James' Park since September 1977 was by 3-2 in 2011.

Newcastle United

The Magpies have conceded 13 league goals in 2018 - only Manchester United and Tottenham, with 10 and 11 conceded respectively, have better records.

They are unbeaten in seven Premier League home games since a 1-0 defeat by Manchester City on 27 December (W4, D3).

Newcastle could lose back-to-back league games for the first time in 2018.

Rafael Benitez has won seven of his previous eight league games against West Brom (drawing the other), including all four home matches without conceding a goal.

Matt Ritchie has scored in three of his last four Premier League home games, having failed to find the net in his previous 12 top-flight matches at St James' Park this season.

West Bromwich Albion

Unless West Brom win they will suffer their 10th relegation from the top flight - only Birmingham (12) and Leicester (11) have suffered that fate more often.

The Baggies have scored 41% of their goals from set-pieces (excluding penalties), which is the highest figure in the division this season.

Darren Moore has earned five points from his three Premier League games in charge of West Brom, one more than Alan Pardew did in his final 11 matches.

The Baggies could go four league games unbeaten for the first time since a five-match run from January to February 2017.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 25% Probability of home win: 55% Probability of away win: 20%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.