Southampton v Bournemouth

Mark Hughes has already lost a Premier League home match against Bournemouth this season, a 2-1 defeat in October when he was in charge of Stoke City.

TEAM NEWS

Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal will not feature, having been exiled from the first-team squad as punishment for a falling out with manager Mark Hughes.

Steven Davis could miss the remainder of the season because of an Achilles injury but defender Jack Stephens is available after a three-match ban.

Bournemouth will be without Harry Arter, who has an Achilles problem..

Defender Adam Smith is close to full fitness after a knee injury and is likely to return next weekend.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Wilson: "These two South Coast neighbours have never played a more important match. Southampton's survival almost certainly rests upon them winning this game and their visit to Swansea in early May, at the very least.

"They finish their season at home to Manchester City, so good luck if they need to win that.

"Meanwhile, Bournemouth are looking for another top-half finish despite having been in the bottom three - five places below Southampton - at Christmas.

"Eddie Howe's team have since taken 22 points, compared to Southampton's 10. Is Howe a contender for the manager's job at Arsenal? For the good of English coaching you'd like to think so - though Cherries' fans will certainly hope not."

Twitter: @Wilsonfooty

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Southampton manager Mark Hughes: "You guys (the media) use 'must win' too soon, but I agree with you. It's black and white. We need to win the game.

"That's what we have to do if we want to make the games after this significant. We need three points. They've been a long time coming."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "This game is huge on many levels, the fact of who we're playing and what it means to the football club but, more than that, for our season.

"(I'm) desperate for us to consolidate ourselves as a Premier League club. We've still got to get over the line.

"We haven't beaten them at their stadium and I think that's another motivation for us, it's another thing we would love to do."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is Southampton's biggest match of the season, far bigger than last weekend's FA Cup semi-final, and I think we will see a response from them.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v singer Plan B

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have never lost at home to Bournemouth in any competition (W8, D5). The sides drew 0-0 at St Mary's a year ago, with Harry Arter missing a late penalty for Bournemouth.

Bournemouth's only victory in the nine most recent meetings was by 2-0 at home in the Premier League in March 2016.

Southampton

Saints have gone nine league matches without a victory at St Mary's, drawing five and losing four. They have only once endured a 10-game winless home streak in the top flight, back in 1969.

Southampton have scored only six goals in seven home matches in all competitions in 2018, with three of those scored by defenders and one an own goal.

They are bottom of the form table with three points from their past eight home and away fixtures.

Southampton failed to score in five of those eight Premier League games.

Their solitary win in 21 league matches came at West Brom on 3 February (D10, L10).

Bournemouth

They are in danger of suffering three straight Premier League defeats for the first time since Christmas.

Bournemouth's only win in nine matches came at home to West Brom last month (D4, L4).

The Cherries have conceded at least two goals in each of their last four league fixtures as part of a 10-match run without a clean sheet.

Since earning successive away wins in the autumn, their only subsequent league victory on the road in 11 attempts came at Chelsea three months ago.

Eddie Howe's side have fallen behind in an unrivalled 25 Premier League games this season.

However, Bournemouth have gained a league-high 18 points from losing positions, while 32% of their goals have been scored after the 75th minute.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 23% Probability of home win: 59% Probability of away win: 18%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.