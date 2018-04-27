Huddersfield Town v Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored when Everton beat Huddersfield in December in Sam Allardyce's first official game in charge of the Toffees

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield remain without Elias Kachunga and Danny Williams because of ankle injuries.

Michael Hefele is likely to again miss out with a knee problem.

Everton will assess Leighton Baines, Morgan Schneiderlin and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, all of whom are injury doubts.

The game comes too soon for Gylfi Sigurdsson, although the Icelandic midfielder is back in light training following a knee injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "Huddersfield's home support has been one of the most passionate in the Premier League this season and we'll hear it with interest here.

"One more win would all but guarantee staying up - and with away games at Manchester City and Chelsea to follow before a home finish against Arsenal, they could do with it now.

"There isn't a vet around who could revive Terry the Terrier if it goes to the final match!

"Everton can play a big part in the relegation battle, with a home game against Southampton following this.

"They've effectively only got pride to play for, but - having led the Toffees from just above the relegation zone to eighth place - Sam Allardyce has his intact, if not the backing of all Evertonians."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Everton manager Sam Allardyce, referencing Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone: "He's called the master of defence. I'm called defensive and negative.

"We've not only achieved the goal [of staying up], we've played some extremely entertaining games."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

When Huddersfield started to slide in the new year I could not see them staying up - everyone had worked out what they were doing, their away form was poor and they were not scoring goals.

But they found a way to rectify that and, if they do survive, it is a major achievement.

Prediction: 1-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton are unbeaten in their past eight league and cup games against Huddersfield (W4, D4), winning the last three.

The Terriers last won this fixture in March 1956. That 1-0 victory at Leeds Road didn't prevent their relegation from the top flight at the end of the season.

An Everton victory would complete a league double over Huddersfield for the first time since 1950.

Huddersfield Town

David Wagner's side have claimed 11 points from their past eight games, having taken just three points from the previous eight matches.

The Terriers are among three teams yet to win a Premier League game in which they have been behind this season, along with Brighton and West Brom.

They have lost 16 of the 18 top-flight matches in which they have conceded the opening goal this term.

Huddersfield have failed to score in six Premier League home games this season, a joint-league high.

They have scored 27 top-flight goals, a joint-league low with Swansea. The last team to end the season as lowest scorers and avoid relegation were Stoke, who finished 14th in 2012.

Everton

All 12 of Everton's league wins this season have come against sides currently below them in the table.

The Toffees have lost just one of their last six games, earning three wins in that run.

Everton have only kept two Premier League clean sheets away from home this season (at Newcastle and West Brom); no side has recorded fewer.

Six of Everton's last eight away league games against newly-promoted opposition have ended in draws.

Everton have won only five of their 31 away Premier League games in Yorkshire (D12, L14), beating Sheffield Wednesday (twice), Leeds, Bradford and Hull.

The Toffees are one short of 1,300 Premier League goals, while defeat would be the 200th loss for manager Sam Allardyce in the division.

Wayne Rooney is without a goal this calendar year, having failed to net in his last 15 games (including 14 league matches).

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 40% Probability of away win: 32%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.