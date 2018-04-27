Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Christian Benteke scored the first of his two Premier League goals this season in Palace's 3-0 win at Leicester in the reverse fixture.

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace are boosted by the availability of Connor Wickham and ex-Leicester player Jeffrey Schlupp after injuries.

Wickham has not played since November 2016 when he ruptured his cruciate ligament against Swansea City.

Leicester are again without goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and Shinji Okazaki because of ankle injuries.

Vicente Iborra and Daniel Amartey are also out but Claude Puel is considering a recall for captain Wes Morgan.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Mark Scott: "One more win should do it for Palace and, having been written off as relegation certainties in October, Roy Hodgson will deserve a very honourable mention when the managerial gongs are handed out if he does keep them up.

"The Eagles produced one of their best performances under Hodgson in the reverse fixture - which was also one of only two games striker Christian Benteke has scored in this season.

"While Palace will have plenty of motivation, Leicester seemed sorely lacking in that department when I saw them against Southampton last time out.

"They may appear to have little to play for with seventh place now looking beyond them, but some reports suggest the run-in could be crucial in terms of Claude Puel's future with the Foxes."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "Thirty-eight points would seem to me to be quite a good total this year, with so many teams not close to that. (But) it's going to take more than three points to make sure we are mathematically safe.

"As far as we're concerned it's a question of trying to make certain - win each of the three matches available and take no chances."

Leicester manager Claude Puel on his side's run of conceding the first goal in six of their last eight games: "I think it is our problem at this moment. It was better in the last game. The beginning of the game was at a good tempo but [with] not enough chances.

"It is important to continue and correct this situation. A good start is important because it can give us a good way in the game."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace are not safe yet, but a point here should be enough to keep them up - and that is exactly what I think they will get.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace's 3-0 win in the reverse fixture ended a four match winless streak against Leicester (D1, L3).

Leicester have lost just one of their last five league games at Selhurst Park, a 2-0 Premier League defeat in September 2014.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have lost only one of their last five matches (W2, D2).

They are looking to secure back-to-back Premier League home wins for the first time in 12 months.

There have been 13 goals scored in the last three matches at Selhurst Park.

Palace have kept just two home clean sheets, a joint league-low with Bournemouth.

The Eagles have conceded 28 first-half goals this season, more than any other team in the top flight.

Christian Benteke is yet to score at Selhurst Park in 15 league matches in 2017-18, with his last goal coming against Hull in May.

Benteke has scored in all three of his previous games against sides managed by Claude Puel.

Leicester City

Leicester have won only two of their past 10 Premier League matches, with both of those victories coming away (D4, L4).

The Foxes failed to score for the first time in 11 league games in their goalless draw against Southampton in their last fixture.

Leicester have been involved in a league-high 22 matches in which both they and their opponents have scored.

The Foxes have scored in 14 of their 17 away matches so far this term.

Jamie Vardy has scored nine away league goals; only Harry Kane (15) and Mo Salah (13) have scored more.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-0 Probability of draw: 26% Probability of home win: 49% Probability of away win: 25%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.