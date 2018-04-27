Swansea City v Chelsea

Swansea captain Federico Fernandez is a doubt to face Chelsea, having suffered a knee injury during the 5-0 defeat by Manchester City

TEAM NEWS

Swansea head coach Carlos Carvalhal may have to abandon his policy of playing three central defenders, with Federico Fernandez and Kyle Bartley both doubtful because of knee injuries.

Luciano Narsingh could miss out with an ankle problem, but Renato Sanches might be involved after a hamstring problem.

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso will complete a three-match ban on Saturday.

Danny Drinkwater could return from a groin strain, but David Luiz and Ethan Ampadu are injured.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Simon Brotherton: "Swansea have a four-point cushion and three home matches from their last four games as they look to secure another season in the Premier League.

"The Swans have already beaten Liverpool, Arsenal and Burnley at home since the turn of the year and have taken 13 of the last 15 points available at Liberty Stadium.

"With home games against Southampton and Stoke to come, Swansea's fate is clearly in their own hands and Carlos Carvalhal would have taken that when he arrived in December with the club bottom of the table.

"Chelsea's chances of making the top four seem highly unlikely, with a five-point gap between them and Spurs. Their primary focus is now next month's FA Cup final."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Swansea head coach Carlos Carvalhal: "It is David against Goliath again, we are up against a good team. They have great players - all of them will go to the World Cup after the season - and a very good manager.

"But at the Liberty we have good support from the fans and our players grow there, we play better at home.

"We are in a period where we want to make our presence felt."

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte: "We have to try to get three points. It won't be easy and we are playing against a team fighting against relegation. They are in good form.

"The reality is that Tottenham have a big advantage, five points more than us. The only way to put a bit of pressure on them is to get three points tomorrow. Otherwise it is difficult."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Swansea are back in trouble because they have only managed three draws in their past five games.

I don't see them returning to winning ways here, though. Chelsea have not been in great form in the league but they have shown their quality by reaching the FA Cup final.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Swansea's only Premier League victory over Chelsea in 13 attempts came at home in April 2016 (D4, L8).

The Blues have won two and drawn four of their seven trips to Liberty Stadium in all competitions.

Swansea City

Swansea have gone five matches without a win - although four of those were away fixtures (D3, L2).

They have only scored twice during the current winless run and are the division's joint-lowest scorers this season, along with Huddersfield.

However, the Swans are on a five-match unbeaten run at home - earning 13 points from a possible 15. They could equal the club Premier League record of six consecutive home fixtures unbeaten, set from November 2011 to January 2012.

They could become the first team outside the established top six to win three games against those sides this season, having already beaten Arsenal and Liverpool.

Jordan Ayew has scored in his last three home appearances in all competitions. All 15 of his Premier League goals have been scored in the second half.

Chelsea

The Blues are vying for a third successive Premier League away victory - having lost the previous three.

It's seven league matches without a clean sheet for Chelsea.

Antonio Conte has won 49 of his 72 Premier League games - victory on Saturday would ensure he becomes the third quickest manager to reach 50 victories in the competition, after Jose Mourinho (63 games) and Pep Guardiola (69).

Olivier Giroud has scored two goals and set up two more in four away Premier League starts at Liberty Stadium.

All six of Giroud's Premier League goals in 2017-18 have been as a substitute, which is a Premier League record for a single season.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-1 Probability of draw: 22% Probability of home win: 15% Probability of away win: 63%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.