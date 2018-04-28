First Half ends, Sutton United 0, Aldershot Town 0.
Sutton United v Aldershot Town
-
- From the section Conference
Line-ups
Sutton United
- 26Butler
- 3Thomas
- 4Beckwith
- 11Cadogan
- 6CollinsBooked at 26mins
- 5John
- 8Davis
- 16Bailey
- 20Wright
- 23TaylorBooked at 37mins
- 30Bolarinwa
Substitutes
- 9Lafayette
- 27Downer
- 31Beautyman
- 32Stearn
- 34Harrison
Aldershot
- 34Ward
- 3Alexander
- 5Evans
- 15McQuoidBooked at 36mins
- 8Oyeleke
- 7Fenelon
- 9Rendell
- 17KellermanBooked at 23mins
- 18Rowe
- 20Kinsella
- 22Reynolds
Substitutes
- 1Cole
- 12Kabamba
- 16Gallagher
- 19McDonnell
- 26Robert
- Referee:
- Adrian Quelch
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Josh Taylor (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Josh McQuoid (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jamie Collins (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jim Kellerman (Aldershot Town) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.