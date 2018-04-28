First Half ends, Maidenhead United 3, Bromley 1.
Maidenhead United v Bromley
Maidenhead United
- 1Pentney
- 2Clerima
- 3SteerBooked at 12mins
- 5Massey
- 12Owusu
- 20Kilman
- 4Odametey
- 8Comley
- 9Marks
- 25Smith
- 11Barratt
- 7Emmanuel
- 14Pritchard
- 17Clifton
- 23Peters
- 24Goodman
Bromley
- 1Gregory
- 11Mekki
- 2DunneSubstituted forHanlanat 35'minutes
- 16Sterling
- 8Raymond
- 25Bugiel
- 18Porter
- 14Higgs
- 6Holland
- 4Rees
- 19Johnson
- 5Chorley
- 9Hanlan
- 10Dennis
- 15Johnson
- 21Sutherland
- Adam Bromley
Substitution, Bromley. Brandon Hanlan replaces Alan Dunne.
Goal! Maidenhead United 3, Bromley 1. Nana Owusu (Maidenhead United).
Goal! Maidenhead United 2, Bromley 1. George Porter (Bromley).
Rene Steer (Maidenhead United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal! Maidenhead United 2, Bromley 0. Christian Smith (Maidenhead United).
Goal! Maidenhead United 1, Bromley 0. Sam Barratt (Maidenhead United).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.