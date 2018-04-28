National League
Tranmere0Hartlepool2

Tranmere Rovers v Hartlepool United

Line-ups

Tranmere

  • 1Davies
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 4Sutton
  • 18Ginnelly
  • 8Harris
  • 5McNulty
  • 15Norburn
  • 24Hughes
  • 29ColeSubstituted forDugganat 68'minutes
  • 10Norwood
  • 9Cook

Substitutes

  • 19Mangan
  • 20Duggan
  • 22Taylor
  • 31Clarke
  • 33Monthe

Hartlepool

  • 1Loach
  • 23Laing
  • 3Adams
  • 18HawkinsBooked at 72mins
  • 24Newton
  • 22DonnellyBooked at 50mins
  • 2Magnay
  • 7Donaldson
  • 4Featherstone
  • 21RodneySubstituted forOatesat 59'minutes
  • 9CassidyBooked at 32mins

Substitutes

  • 5Harrison
  • 11Oates
  • 13Catterick
  • 15Hawkes
  • 16Orrell
Referee:
Sam Purkiss

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Hartlepool United 2. Rhys Oates (Hartlepool United).

Booking

Lewis Hawkins (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Mitch Duggan replaces Larnell Cole.

Substitution

Substitution, Hartlepool United. Rhys Oates replaces Devante Rodney.

Booking

Liam Donnelly (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Tranmere Rovers 0, Hartlepool United 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Hartlepool United 1.

Goal!

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Hartlepool United 1. Liam Donnelly (Hartlepool United) converts the penalty with a.

Booking

Jake Cassidy (Hartlepool United) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories