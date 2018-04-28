First Half ends, Solihull Moors 0, Eastleigh 1.
Solihull Moors v Eastleigh
Solihull Moors
- 35Martinez
- 2Green
- 6Williams
- 16Coyle
- 11Lait
- 8Storer
- 12Reid
- 36Osborne
- 30Kelleher
- 26Daly
- 25Carline
Substitutes
- 4Carter
- 7Sterling-James
- 9Yussuf
- 10Hylton
- 37Thomas
Eastleigh
- 35Childs
- 2Hoyte
- 3Green
- 19Hollands
- 11Zebroski
- 9McCallum
- 15Obileye
- 22Boyce
- 24Miley
- 25Williamson
- 26Matthews
Substitutes
- 7Wood
- 10Yeates
- 13Flitney
- 23Read
- 29Dennett
- Adam Penwell
Goal! Solihull Moors 0, Eastleigh 1. Sam Matthews (Eastleigh).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
