National League
Barrow1Chester1

Barrow v Chester

Line-ups

Barrow

  • 1Arnold
  • 19Diagne
  • 6Diarra
  • 3Jones
  • 8MacDonald
  • 14Hall
  • 16Holt
  • 23Gomis
  • 26Walters
  • 9White
  • 24James

Substitutes

  • 7Fitzpatrick
  • 12Dixon
  • 15Panayiotou
  • 17Waterston
  • 25Cook

Chester

  • 1Firth
  • 2Halls
  • 6Astles
  • 22Crawford
  • 18Jones
  • 7Mahon
  • 20Akintunde
  • 30Archer
  • 31Gough
  • 32Thomson
  • 35Anderson

Substitutes

  • 9White
  • 21Noble
  • 23Brown
  • 24Hellawell
  • 25Downes
Referee:
Peter Wright

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Barrow 1, Chester FC 1. Jordan White (Barrow).

Second Half

Second Half begins Barrow 0, Chester FC 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Barrow 0, Chester FC 1.

Goal!

Goal! Barrow 0, Chester FC 1. Jordan Archer (Chester FC).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield462612865461990
2Tranmere4624101277463182
3Sutton United4622111366531377
4Aldershot4620161064511376
5Boreham Wood4620151164471775
6Ebbsfleet4619171064501474
7Fylde4620131382562673
8Dover4619141361441771
9Bromley4619131475581770
10Wrexham4617191049391070
11Dag & Red461912156960969
12Maidenhead United461713166566-164
13Leyton Orient461612185855360
14Eastleigh461317166572-756
15Hartlepool461414185362-956
16Halifax461316174858-1055
17Gateshead461218166158354
18Solihull Moors461412204960-1154
19Maidstone United461315185264-1254
20Barrow461117185162-1150
21Woking461310235575-2049
22Torquay461012244573-2842
23Chester46714254179-3835
24Guiseley46712274489-4533
