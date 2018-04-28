First Half ends, Maidstone United 0, FC Halifax Town 0.
Maidstone United v FC Halifax Town
Line-ups
Maidstone United
- 1Worgan
- 16Ofori-Twumasi
- 2Hare
- 8Lewis
- 13Anderson
- 3Finney
- 14Reason
- 19TurgottBooked at 43mins
- 11Wraight
- 35Coker
- 37Phillips
Substitutes
- 4Prestedge
- 7Loza
- 10Paxman
- 18Osei
- 23Richards
Halifax
- 1Johnson
- 39Duckworth
- 31Maher
- 10Oliver
- 32Hanley
- 11McManus
- 22Collins
- 20Hibbs
- 14TomlinsonBooked at 43mins
- 7Kosylo
- 33Fondop-Talom
Substitutes
- 4Riley
- 13Nicholson
- 23Thomson
- 24Hanson
- 29Khan
- Referee:
- Christopher Pollard
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Ben Tomlinson (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Blair Turgott (Maidstone United) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
