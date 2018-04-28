National League
Gateshead0Leyton Orient1

Gateshead v Leyton Orient

Line-ups

Gateshead

  • 21Hanford
  • 4Kerr
  • 5Byrne
  • 13McLaughlin
  • 3Barrow
  • 6FyfieldSubstituted forVassellat 35'minutes
  • 16Penn
  • 11Preston
  • 9Johnson
  • 10Burrow
  • 8Peniket

Substitutes

  • 1Montgomery
  • 2Vassell
  • 17Green
  • 20Langstaff
  • 27Greenwood

Leyton Orient

  • 20Brill
  • 14Judd
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 8Lee
  • 36Ling
  • 25Happe
  • 31AdamsBooked at 45mins
  • 7McAnuff
  • 19Koroma
  • 10Mooney
  • 9Bonne

Substitutes

  • 1Grainger
  • 3Widdowson
  • 23Clay
  • 33Clayden
  • 34Reynolds
Referee:
Paul Marsden

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Gateshead 0, Leyton Orient 1.

Booking

Ebou Adams (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Substitution

Substitution, Gateshead. Theo Vassell replaces Jamal Fyfield.

Goal!

Goal! Gateshead 0, Leyton Orient 1. Macauley Bonne (Leyton Orient).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield462612865461990
2Tranmere4624101277453282
3Sutton United4622111365521377
4Aldershot4620161063501376
5Boreham Wood4620151163471675
6Ebbsfleet4619171063491474
7Fylde4620131382562673
8Dover4619141361441771
9Bromley4619131474561870
10Wrexham4617191049391070
11Dag & Red461912156960969
12Maidenhead United461713166365-264
13Leyton Orient461612185655160
14Eastleigh461317166271-956
15Hartlepool461414185262-1056
16Halifax461316174858-1055
17Gateshead461218166156554
18Solihull Moors461412204857-954
19Maidstone United461315185264-1254
20Barrow461116195062-1249
21Woking461310235575-2049
22Torquay461012244472-2842
23Chester46813254178-3737
24Guiseley46712274488-4433
Top Stories