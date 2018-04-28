First Half ends, Macclesfield Town 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.
Macclesfield Town v Dagenham & Redbridge
-
- From the section Conference
Line-ups
Macclesfield
- 1Jalal
- 2Hodgkiss
- 3Fitzpatrick
- 16Hancox
- 15Kennedy
- 4Lowe
- 17Evans
- 23Whitaker
- 18Whitehead
- 8Marsh
- 13Blissett
Substitutes
- 5Pilkington
- 9Wilson
- 11Lloyd
- 12Ramsbottom
- 20Burgess
Dag & Red
- 30Cousins
- 2Nunn
- 3Pennell
- 7Howell
- 29Howells
- 5Robson
- 6Robinson
- 14Sparkes
- 17Boucaud
- 23Cheek
- 11Okenabirhie
Substitutes
- 13Moore
- 15N'Gala
- 24Enigbokan-Bloomfield
- 26Gordon
- 32Bonds
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Live Text
Half Time
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.