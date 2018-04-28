First Half ends, Woking 1, Dover Athletic 1.
Woking v Dover Athletic
Line-ups
Woking
- 1Baxter
- 4Jones
- 2Ramsay
- 8Isaac
- 5Staunton
- 3RalphBooked at 14mins
- 15Wynter
- 22Ferdinand
- 12Carter
- 23Cook
- 20Grego-Cox
Substitutes
- 6Orlu
- 7Bawling
- 9Theophanous
- 11Charles-Cook
- 18Mason
Dover
- 1Walker
- 8Brundle
- 18Nortey
- 6Essam
- 3Ilesanmi
- 26Lokko
- 5Parry
- 4Gallifuoco
- 25Jeffrey
- 11Pinnock
- 17Bird
Substitutes
- 2Passley
- 23Daniel
- 28Bellamy
- 29Marsh-Brown
- 30Azeez
- Referee:
- Peter Gibbons
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Woking 1, Dover Athletic 1. Charlie Carter (Woking).
Goal!
Goal! Woking 0, Dover Athletic 1. Giancarlo Gallifuoco (Dover Athletic).
Booking
Nathan Ralph (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
