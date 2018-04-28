Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd0Livingston0

Dundee United v Livingston

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 21Mehmet
  • 29Ralston
  • 2Murdoch
  • 91Mohsni
  • 17Robson
  • 24Gillespie
  • 12Stanton
  • 15Slater
  • 10Fraser
  • 11King
  • 8McDonald

Substitutes

  • 3Scobbie
  • 9Mikkelsen
  • 14Edjenguele
  • 20Briels
  • 25Lewis
  • 28Smith
  • 43Glass

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 31Gallagher
  • 26Halkett
  • 4Lithgow
  • 14Jacobs
  • 8Pittman
  • 6Byrne
  • 24Thompson
  • 11Cadden
  • 9Hardie
  • 18Miller

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 5Buchanan
  • 7Mullin
  • 17Robinson
  • 19Frizzell
  • 20Maley
  • 23De Vita
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home4
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Craig Slater (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Alan Lithgow (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Lee Miller (Livingston).

Bilel Mohsni (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Grant Gillespie (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Craig Slater (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Scott Fraser (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Craig Slater.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.

Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).

Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Declan Gallagher (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Jordan Thompson (Livingston).

Grant Gillespie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lee Miller (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United).

Lee Miller (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United).

Alan Lithgow (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Scott Fraser (Dundee United).

Attempt missed. Lee Miller (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Craig Halkett (Livingston) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.

Attempt blocked. Nicky Cadden (Livingston) left footed shot from long range on the right is blocked.

Ryan Hardie (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren36236763352875
2Livingston361712756352163
3Dunfermline361611958352359
4Dundee Utd36178115042859
5Inverness CT361691151371457
6Morton361311124738950
7Queen of Sth361311125452250
8Falkirk361112134449-545
9Dumbarton3679202761-3430
10Brechin3605311985-665
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport