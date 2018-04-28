Attempt blocked. Craig Slater (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Dundee United v Livingston
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 21Mehmet
- 29Ralston
- 2Murdoch
- 91Mohsni
- 17Robson
- 24Gillespie
- 12Stanton
- 15Slater
- 10Fraser
- 11King
- 8McDonald
Substitutes
- 3Scobbie
- 9Mikkelsen
- 14Edjenguele
- 20Briels
- 25Lewis
- 28Smith
- 43Glass
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 31Gallagher
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 14Jacobs
- 8Pittman
- 6Byrne
- 24Thompson
- 11Cadden
- 9Hardie
- 18Miller
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 5Buchanan
- 7Mullin
- 17Robinson
- 19Frizzell
- 20Maley
- 23De Vita
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt missed. Alan Lithgow (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Lee Miller (Livingston).
Bilel Mohsni (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Grant Gillespie (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Craig Slater (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Scott Fraser (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Craig Slater.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Declan Gallagher.
Foul by Craig Halkett (Livingston).
Scott McDonald (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Declan Gallagher (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Jordan Thompson (Livingston).
Grant Gillespie (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lee Miller (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United).
Lee Miller (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United).
Alan Lithgow (Livingston) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Fraser (Dundee United).
Attempt missed. Lee Miller (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Craig Halkett (Livingston) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Attempt blocked. Nicky Cadden (Livingston) left footed shot from long range on the right is blocked.
Ryan Hardie (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stewart Murdoch (Dundee United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
