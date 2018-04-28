Scottish Championship
Brechin0Queen of Sth0

Brechin City v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 19O'Neil
  • 20Crighton
  • 29Smith
  • 2McLean
  • 14Lynas
  • 7Tapping
  • 4FuscoBooked at 16mins
  • 6Dale
  • 3Dyer
  • 22Mackin
  • 18Orsi

Substitutes

  • 8Graham
  • 10Layne
  • 11Watt
  • 16Morrison
  • 26Costello

Queen of Sth

  • 20Leighfield
  • 24MercerSubstituted forRankinat 27'minutes
  • 2Rooney
  • 4Fordyce
  • 3Marshall
  • 10Thomas
  • 12Thomson
  • 14Jacobs
  • 16Todd
  • 11Dobbie
  • 25Dykes

Substitutes

  • 8Rankin
  • 17Murray
  • 19Bell
  • 27Harvey
  • 28Tremble
  • 34Lyle
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

Attempt missed. Josh Todd (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

John Rankin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James Dale (Brechin City).

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. John Rankin replaces Scott Mercer because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Scott Mercer (Queen of the South) because of an injury.

Booking

Gary Fusco (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scott Mercer (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Fusco (Brechin City).

Foul by Scott Mercer (Queen of the South).

Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Callum Tapping (Brechin City).

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Paul McLean.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Euan Smith.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Paul McLean.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren36236763352875
2Livingston361712756352163
3Dunfermline361611958352359
4Dundee Utd36178115042859
5Inverness CT361691151371457
6Morton361311124738950
7Queen of Sth361311125452250
8Falkirk361112134449-545
9Dumbarton3679202761-3430
10Brechin3605311985-665
View full Scottish Championship table

