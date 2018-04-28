Attempt missed. Josh Todd (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Brechin City v Queen of the South
-
Line-ups
Brechin
- 19O'Neil
- 20Crighton
- 29Smith
- 2McLean
- 14Lynas
- 7Tapping
- 4FuscoBooked at 16mins
- 6Dale
- 3Dyer
- 22Mackin
- 18Orsi
Substitutes
- 8Graham
- 10Layne
- 11Watt
- 16Morrison
- 26Costello
Queen of Sth
- 20Leighfield
- 24MercerSubstituted forRankinat 27'minutes
- 2Rooney
- 4Fordyce
- 3Marshall
- 10Thomas
- 12Thomson
- 14Jacobs
- 16Todd
- 11Dobbie
- 25Dykes
Substitutes
- 8Rankin
- 17Murray
- 19Bell
- 27Harvey
- 28Tremble
- 34Lyle
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
John Rankin (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Dale (Brechin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. John Rankin replaces Scott Mercer because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Scott Mercer (Queen of the South) because of an injury.
Booking
Gary Fusco (Brechin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott Mercer (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Fusco (Brechin City).
Foul by Scott Mercer (Queen of the South).
Kalvin Orsi (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Joseph Thomson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Tapping (Brechin City).
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Euan Smith.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.