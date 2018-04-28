Substitution, Morton. Ruaridh Langan replaces Andy Murdoch.
Greenock Morton v Inverness CT
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Morton
- 20Brennan
- 36Hynes
- 6Doyle
- 5Lamie
- 17Russell
- 3MurdochBooked at 29minsSubstituted forLanganat 69'minutes
- 23Fraser
- 14HarkinsBooked at 7mins
- 10Thomson
- 7Oliver
- 11McHugh
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 21Langan
- 25Ross
- 28Purdue
- 38Eardley
Inverness CT
- 28Ridgers
- 17Seedorf
- 22McKay
- 23Donaldson
- 3Tremarco
- 7Polworth
- 24TraffordBooked at 59mins
- 11Vigurs
- 4Chalmers
- 14Oakley
- 8AustinSubstituted forBellat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Esson
- 15Mulraney
- 16Calder
- 18Elbouzedi
- 20Bell
- 27Mackay
- 32Brown
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 1,539
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Substitution
Attempt missed. Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Darren Hynes.
Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Connor Bell replaces Nathan Austin.
Attempt missed. George Oakley (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Booking
Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Foul by Darren Hynes (Morton).
Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Morton 0, Inverness CT 3. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Michael Doyle (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).
Robert Thomson (Morton) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Attempt missed. Gary Harkins (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Bob McHugh (Morton) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Gary Harkins (Morton) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top right corner.
Bob McHugh (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).
Attempt missed. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Second Half
Second Half begins Morton 0, Inverness CT 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Morton 0, Inverness CT 2.
Attempt missed. George Oakley (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Mark Ridgers.
Attempt saved. Gary Fraser (Morton) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).
Bob McHugh (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Mark Russell (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) hits the bar with a left footed shot from very close range from a direct free kick.
Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricki Lamie (Morton).
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.
Collin Seedorf (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Thomson (Morton).
Goal!
Goal! Morton 0, Inverness CT 2. George Oakley (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Charlie Trafford.
Attempt blocked. George Oakley (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Match report to follow.