Scottish Championship
Morton0Inverness CT3

Greenock Morton v Inverness CT

Line-ups

Morton

  • 20Brennan
  • 36Hynes
  • 6Doyle
  • 5Lamie
  • 17Russell
  • 3MurdochBooked at 29minsSubstituted forLanganat 69'minutes
  • 23Fraser
  • 14HarkinsBooked at 7mins
  • 10Thomson
  • 7Oliver
  • 11McHugh

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 21Langan
  • 25Ross
  • 28Purdue
  • 38Eardley

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 17Seedorf
  • 22McKay
  • 23Donaldson
  • 3Tremarco
  • 7Polworth
  • 24TraffordBooked at 59mins
  • 11Vigurs
  • 4Chalmers
  • 14Oakley
  • 8AustinSubstituted forBellat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 15Mulraney
  • 16Calder
  • 18Elbouzedi
  • 20Bell
  • 27Mackay
  • 32Brown
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
1,539

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home9
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Morton. Ruaridh Langan replaces Andy Murdoch.

Attempt missed. Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Darren Hynes.

Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).

Substitution

Substitution, Inverness CT. Connor Bell replaces Nathan Austin.

Attempt missed. George Oakley (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Booking

Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).

Foul by Darren Hynes (Morton).

Joe Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Morton 0, Inverness CT 3. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Michael Doyle (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).

Robert Thomson (Morton) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.

Attempt missed. Gary Harkins (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Bob McHugh (Morton) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Gary Harkins (Morton) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top right corner.

Bob McHugh (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).

Attempt missed. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Second Half

Second Half begins Morton 0, Inverness CT 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Morton 0, Inverness CT 2.

Attempt missed. George Oakley (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Mark Ridgers.

Attempt saved. Gary Fraser (Morton) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top left corner.

Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).

Bob McHugh (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).

Mark Russell (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Iain Vigurs (Inverness CT) hits the bar with a left footed shot from very close range from a direct free kick.

Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ricki Lamie (Morton).

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.

Collin Seedorf (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robert Thomson (Morton).

Goal!

Goal! Morton 0, Inverness CT 2. George Oakley (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Charlie Trafford.

Attempt blocked. George Oakley (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren36236763352875
2Livingston361711856362062
3Dundee Utd36187115142961
4Dunfermline361611959352459
5Inverness CT361691153371657
6Queen of Sth361410125652452
7Morton361311124740750
8Falkirk361112134449-545
9Dumbarton3679202762-3530
10Brechin3604321987-684
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport