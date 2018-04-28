Scottish Championship
Dunfermline4Dumbarton0

Dunfermline Athletic v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 25Robinson
  • 2Williamson
  • 5Morris
  • 6AshcroftSubstituted forTalbotat 45'minutes
  • 3Martin
  • 7HigginbothamSubstituted forCardleat 61'minutes
  • 26Vincent
  • 28Craigen
  • 17Aird
  • 10ClarkSubstituted forMcManusat 66'minutes
  • 16Ryan

Substitutes

  • 8Wedderburn
  • 9McManus
  • 11Cardle
  • 12Armstrong
  • 14Talbot
  • 20Gill
  • 27Shiels

Dumbarton

  • 19Ewings
  • 2Smith
  • 55BarrBooked at 9mins
  • 15Hill
  • 30Wilson
  • 6Carswell
  • 14Hutton
  • 31Burt
  • 23RussellSubstituted forGallagherat 23'minutes
  • 25Stirling
  • 24NisbetSubstituted forStewartat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Gallacher
  • 5Gallagher
  • 7Gallagher
  • 8Wilson
  • 9Stewart
  • 20Froxylias
  • 21Handling
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
5,754

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home21
Away2
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away4

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Declan McManus replaces Nicky Clark.

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 4, Dumbarton 0. Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Cardle.

Attempt missed. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic).

Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Mark Stewart replaces Kevin Nisbet.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Joe Cardle replaces Kallum Higginbotham.

Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).

James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dougie Hill (Dumbarton).

Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic).

Attempt missed. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Liam Burt (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Second Half

Second Half begins Dunfermline Athletic 3, Dumbarton 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Jason Talbot replaces Lee Ashcroft.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 3, Dumbarton 0.

Kevin Nisbet (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic).

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 3, Dumbarton 0. Fraser Aird (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top left corner. Assisted by Lewis Martin.

Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).

Fraser Aird (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Dougie Hill.

Andy Stirling (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic).

Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Grant Gallagher.

Attempt blocked. Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 2, Dumbarton 0. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top right corner. Assisted by Fraser Aird.

Attempt missed. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Dumbarton. Grant Gallagher replaces Iain Russell.

Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Dumbarton 0. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fraser Aird.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren36236763352875
2Livingston361711856362062
3Dundee Utd36187115142961
4Dunfermline361611960352559
5Inverness CT361691153371657
6Queen of Sth361410125652452
7Morton361311124740750
8Falkirk361112134449-545
9Dumbarton3679202763-3630
10Brechin3604321987-684
View full Scottish Championship table

