Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Declan McManus replaces Nicky Clark.
Dunfermline Athletic v Dumbarton
-
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 25Robinson
- 2Williamson
- 5Morris
- 6AshcroftSubstituted forTalbotat 45'minutes
- 3Martin
- 7HigginbothamSubstituted forCardleat 61'minutes
- 26Vincent
- 28Craigen
- 17Aird
- 10ClarkSubstituted forMcManusat 66'minutes
- 16Ryan
Substitutes
- 8Wedderburn
- 9McManus
- 11Cardle
- 12Armstrong
- 14Talbot
- 20Gill
- 27Shiels
Dumbarton
- 19Ewings
- 2Smith
- 55BarrBooked at 9mins
- 15Hill
- 30Wilson
- 6Carswell
- 14Hutton
- 31Burt
- 23RussellSubstituted forGallagherat 23'minutes
- 25Stirling
- 24NisbetSubstituted forStewartat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gallacher
- 5Gallagher
- 7Gallagher
- 8Wilson
- 9Stewart
- 20Froxylias
- 21Handling
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 5,754
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Substitution
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 4, Dumbarton 0. Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Cardle.
Attempt missed. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic).
Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Mark Stewart replaces Kevin Nisbet.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Joe Cardle replaces Kallum Higginbotham.
Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).
James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Dumbarton).
Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Liam Burt (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dunfermline Athletic 3, Dumbarton 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Jason Talbot replaces Lee Ashcroft.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 3, Dumbarton 0.
Kevin Nisbet (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 3, Dumbarton 0. Fraser Aird (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top left corner. Assisted by Lewis Martin.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
Fraser Aird (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Dougie Hill.
Andy Stirling (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Grant Gallagher.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Martin (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 2, Dumbarton 0. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the top right corner. Assisted by Fraser Aird.
Attempt missed. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Dumbarton. Grant Gallagher replaces Iain Russell.
Attempt saved. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Dumbarton 0. Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fraser Aird.
