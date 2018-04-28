Attempt saved. Lewis Kidd (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Falkirk v St Mirren
-
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 31Mutch
- 3McGhee
- 44Watson
- 5GrantBooked at 36mins
- 42Robson
- 6McKeeSubstituted forHarrisat 66'minutes
- 45Welsh
- 2KiddSubstituted forO'Haraat 67'minutes
- 10Sibbald
- 22Jakubiak
- 14Longridge
Substitutes
- 16Tumilty
- 17Harris
- 18Hazard
- 20O'Hara
- 21Blair
- 27Mitchell
- 35Dunne
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 25Smith
- 26Hill
- 15Baird
- 2Demetriou
- 16McShane
- 39ErhahonSubstituted forMullenat 56'minutes
- 18Flynn
- 29Hippolyte
- 10Morgan
- 20Reilly
Substitutes
- 3Irvine
- 5Donati
- 9Sutton
- 11Smith
- 21Stewart
- 27Mullen
- 40Glover
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Attempt missed. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Lewis Kidd (Falkirk).
Mark Hill (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Lewis Kidd.
Foul by Joe McKee (Falkirk).
Ian McShane (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Mirren. Daniel Mullen replaces Ethan Erhahon.
Foul by Jordan McGhee (Falkirk).
Myles Hippolyte (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Craig Samson.
Attempt saved. Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Jack Baird.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Mark Hill.
Foul by Jack Baird (St. Mirren).
Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.
Foul by Lewis Kidd (Falkirk).
Stelios Demetriou (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Joe McKee (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Hand ball by Ian McShane (St. Mirren).
Second Half
Second Half begins Falkirk 0, St. Mirren 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Falkirk 0, St. Mirren 0.
Attempt saved. Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Alex Jakubiak (Falkirk).
Ethan Erhahon (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Myles Hippolyte (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Sean Welsh (Falkirk).
Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe McKee (Falkirk).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Myles Hippolyte.
Foul by Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren).
Sean Welsh (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Peter Grant (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Peter Grant (Falkirk).
Lewis Morgan (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match report to follow.