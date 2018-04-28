David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Queen's Park v Arbroath
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1White
- 2Millen
- 5Cummins
- 6Gibson
- 3Burns
- 4Fotheringham
- 8Brady
- 7Leitch
- 10Donnelly
- 11Galt
- 9Keena
Substitutes
- 12Orr
- 14Docherty
- 15McLauchlan
- 16Ruth
- 17Mortimer
- 18McVey
- 20MacPherson
Arbroath
- 1HuttonBooked at 38mins
- 4Yule
- 2Little
- 3Gold
- 5MartinBooked at 56mins
- 6WhatleySubstituted forO'Brienat 50'minutes
- 8McKenna
- 7KaderSubstituted forMcIntoshat 46'minutes
- 10Swankie
- 9Wallace
- 11DenholmSubstituted forLinnat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Hester
- 14Linn
- 15McCord
- 16McIntosh
- 17Skelly
- 18O'Brien
- 21Gomes
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
- Attendance:
- 892
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away7
Live Text
Foul by Blair Yule (Arbroath).
Booking
Scott Martin (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Anton Brady (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Martin (Arbroath).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by David Hutton.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Thomas O'Brien replaces Mark Whatley.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Blair Yule.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 2, Arbroath 0. Luke Donnelly (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Cummins.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Leighton McIntosh replaces Omar Kader.
Second Half
Second Half begins Queen's Park 1, Arbroath 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Bobby Linn replaces Danny Denholm.
Half Time
First Half ends, Queen's Park 1, Arbroath 0.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Blair Yule.
Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Martin (Arbroath).
Anton Brady (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Adam Cummins (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Scott Martin (Arbroath).
Luke Donnelly (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by David Hutton.
Penalty saved! Sean Burns (Queen's Park) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
David Hutton (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by David Hutton (Arbroath) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Queen's Park. David Galt draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Aidan Keena (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by David Gold.
Attempt missed. Ricky Little (Arbroath) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Scott Gibson.
Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).
Robbie Leitch (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Burns (Queen's Park).
Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park).
Attempt saved. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Queen's Park 1, Arbroath 0. Robbie Leitch (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by David Galt.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.