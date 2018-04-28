Scottish League One
Queen's Park2Arbroath0

Queen's Park v Arbroath

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1White
  • 2Millen
  • 5Cummins
  • 6Gibson
  • 3Burns
  • 4Fotheringham
  • 8Brady
  • 7Leitch
  • 10Donnelly
  • 11Galt
  • 9Keena

Substitutes

  • 12Orr
  • 14Docherty
  • 15McLauchlan
  • 16Ruth
  • 17Mortimer
  • 18McVey
  • 20MacPherson

Arbroath

  • 1HuttonBooked at 38mins
  • 4Yule
  • 2Little
  • 3Gold
  • 5MartinBooked at 56mins
  • 6WhatleySubstituted forO'Brienat 50'minutes
  • 8McKenna
  • 7KaderSubstituted forMcIntoshat 46'minutes
  • 10Swankie
  • 9Wallace
  • 11DenholmSubstituted forLinnat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Hester
  • 14Linn
  • 15McCord
  • 16McIntosh
  • 17Skelly
  • 18O'Brien
  • 21Gomes
Referee:
Steven Reid
Attendance:
892

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away7

Live Text

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Blair Yule (Arbroath).

Booking

Scott Martin (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Anton Brady (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Martin (Arbroath).

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by David Hutton.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Thomas O'Brien replaces Mark Whatley.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Blair Yule.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 2, Arbroath 0. Luke Donnelly (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Cummins.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Leighton McIntosh replaces Omar Kader.

Second Half

Second Half begins Queen's Park 1, Arbroath 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Bobby Linn replaces Danny Denholm.

Half Time

First Half ends, Queen's Park 1, Arbroath 0.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Blair Yule.

Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Martin (Arbroath).

Anton Brady (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Adam Cummins (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Scott Martin (Arbroath).

Luke Donnelly (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by David Hutton.

Penalty saved! Sean Burns (Queen's Park) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

Booking

David Hutton (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by David Hutton (Arbroath) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Queen's Park. David Galt draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Aidan Keena (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by David Gold.

Attempt missed. Ricky Little (Arbroath) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Scott Gibson.

Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).

Robbie Leitch (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean Burns (Queen's Park).

Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park).

Attempt saved. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Queen's Park 1, Arbroath 0. Robbie Leitch (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by David Galt.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr36244891424976
2Raith Rovers36229568323675
3Alloa361791056431360
4Arbroath361781170502059
5Stranraer36165155865-753
6East Fife36133204867-1942
7Airdrieonians361011154559-1441
8Forfar36115203964-2538
9Queen's Park36710194172-3131
10Albion3686225779-2230
