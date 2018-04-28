Scottish League One
Ayr1Albion0

Ayr United v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Hart
  • 5Rose
  • 16Adams
  • 28Bell
  • 14Ferguson
  • 11McDaid
  • 27Kerr
  • 8Crawford
  • 10ForrestSubstituted forMcGuffieat 68'minutes
  • 7Moffat
  • 9Moore

Substitutes

  • 12McGuffie
  • 18Faulds
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 24Murphy
  • 25McCowan

Albion

  • 1Wright
  • 2Reid
  • 4Perry
  • 5Baur
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 7McLean
  • 6HolmesBooked at 67mins
  • 8Davidson
  • 11McMullinBooked at 24mins
  • 9HigginsSubstituted forVictoriaat 32'minutes
  • 10WattersSubstituted forScullionat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12MacDonald
  • 14McLeish
  • 15Gallagher
  • 16Guthrie
  • 17Potts
  • 18Victoria
  • 19Scullion
Referee:
Barry Cook
Attendance:
2,441

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away9

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Ayr United. Craig McGuffie replaces Alan Forrest.

Steven Bell (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Graeme Holmes (Albion Rovers).

Booking

Graeme Holmes (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Graeme Holmes (Albion Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Conor Scullion replaces Ryan Watters.

Attempt missed. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Daniel Baur (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).

Scott McLaughlin (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Ayr United 1, Albion Rovers 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Ayr United 1, Albion Rovers 0.

David Ferguson (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers).

Foul by David Ferguson (Ayr United).

Scott McLean (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Michael Moffat (Ayr United).

Ross Perry (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by David Ferguson.

Goal!

Goal! Ayr United 1, Albion Rovers 0. Craig Moore (Ayr United) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie Adams following a corner.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Michael McMullin.

Attempt blocked. Steven Bell (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Joao Pereira Victoria replaces Sean Higgins because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Attempt missed. Michael McMullin (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Booking

Michael McMullin (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Michael Rose (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael McMullin (Albion Rovers).

Attempt missed. Michael McMullin (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Craig Moore (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daniel Baur (Albion Rovers).

Attempt blocked. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott McLaughlin (Albion Rovers).

Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Baur (Albion Rovers).

Attempt missed. Craig Moore (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Kieran Wright.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr36244891424976
2Raith Rovers36229568323675
3Alloa361791056431360
4Arbroath361781170502059
5Stranraer36165155865-753
6East Fife36133204867-1942
7Airdrieonians361011154559-1441
8Forfar36115203964-2538
9Queen's Park36710194172-3131
10Albion3686225779-2230
