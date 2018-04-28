Substitution, Ayr United. Craig McGuffie replaces Alan Forrest.
Ayr United v Albion Rovers
-
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Hart
- 5Rose
- 16Adams
- 28Bell
- 14Ferguson
- 11McDaid
- 27Kerr
- 8Crawford
- 10ForrestSubstituted forMcGuffieat 68'minutes
- 7Moffat
- 9Moore
Substitutes
- 12McGuffie
- 18Faulds
- 19Hare-Reid
- 24Murphy
- 25McCowan
Albion
- 1Wright
- 2Reid
- 4Perry
- 5Baur
- 3McLaughlin
- 7McLean
- 6HolmesBooked at 67mins
- 8Davidson
- 11McMullinBooked at 24mins
- 9HigginsSubstituted forVictoriaat 32'minutes
- 10WattersSubstituted forScullionat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 12MacDonald
- 14McLeish
- 15Gallagher
- 16Guthrie
- 17Potts
- 18Victoria
- 19Scullion
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
- Attendance:
- 2,441
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away9
Live Text
Substitution
Steven Bell (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Graeme Holmes (Albion Rovers).
Booking
Graeme Holmes (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Graeme Holmes (Albion Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Conor Scullion replaces Ryan Watters.
Attempt missed. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Daniel Baur (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).
Scott McLaughlin (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Ayr United 1, Albion Rovers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Ayr United 1, Albion Rovers 0.
David Ferguson (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers).
Foul by David Ferguson (Ayr United).
Scott McLean (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Moffat (Ayr United).
Ross Perry (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by David Ferguson.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 1, Albion Rovers 0. Craig Moore (Ayr United) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie Adams following a corner.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Michael McMullin.
Attempt blocked. Steven Bell (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Joao Pereira Victoria replaces Sean Higgins because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Attempt missed. Michael McMullin (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Booking
Michael McMullin (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael Rose (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael McMullin (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Michael McMullin (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Craig Moore (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Baur (Albion Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott McLaughlin (Albion Rovers).
Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Baur (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Craig Moore (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Kieran Wright.