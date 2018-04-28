Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Jon Robertson.
Raith Rovers v Alloa Athletic
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 1Smith
- 2Thomson
- 14Davidson
- 5Murray
- 3McHattie
- 19Zanatta
- 8Robertson
- 20Hendry
- 11BarrSubstituted forFurtadoat 69'minutes
- 9Buchanan
- 10Vaughan
Substitutes
- 4Herron
- 6Benedictus
- 7Spence
- 12Matthews
- 16Court
- 17Brian
- 21Furtado
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 6Robertson
- 4Graham
- 2Taggart
- 3Crane
- 8Smith
- 10Kirkpatrick
- 5FlemingSubstituted forMeggattat 64'minutes
- 7Cawley
- 9Stewart
- 11Renton
Substitutes
- 12Meggatt
- 14Monaghan
- 15Fagan
- 16Fisher
- 17Goodwin
- 18Wilson
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away9
Live Text
Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daryll Meggatt (Alloa Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Willis Furtado replaces Bobby Barr.
Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kris Renton (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt missed. Daryll Meggatt (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers).
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Daryll Meggatt replaces Garry Fleming.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Scott Taggart.
Attempt saved. Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Garry Fleming.
Attempt saved. Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Scott Taggart.
Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers).
Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers).
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).
Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic).
Second Half
Second Half begins Raith Rovers 0, Alloa Athletic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Raith Rovers 0, Alloa Athletic 0.
Attempt saved. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers).
Foul by Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers).
Garry Fleming (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Hand ball by Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers).
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Neil Parry.
Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal.