Attempt missed. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Airdrieonians v Forfar Athletic
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Muir
- 2Higgins
- 4MacDonald
- 5McGregor
- 3Edwards
- 7Brown
- 6Watt
- 8Conroy
- 11Hastie
- 9Carrick
- 10Russell
Substitutes
- 12Cairns
- 14Brown
- 15Fry
- 16Leighton
- 17Kerr
- 18Truesdale
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Bain
- 5Travis
- 4Whyte
- 3MacKintosh
- 7Maciver
- 6Millar
- 8Dingwall
- 10Easton
- 9Hilson
- 11Hurst
Substitutes
- 12Peters
- 14Starkey
- 15Allan
- 16McNaughton
- 17Brotherston
- 18Kennedy
- 21Adam
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).
Luke Watt (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Michael Travis.
Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).
Kieran MacDonald (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Russell Dingwall (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).
Kieran MacDonald (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Higgins (Airdrieonians).
Attempt saved. Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner.
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians).
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jamie Bain.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 0, Forfar Athletic 1. Greg Hurst (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dale Hilson.
Russell Dingwall (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians).
Attempt saved. Jordan McGregor (Airdrieonians) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Darren Whyte.
Foul by Ross Maciver (Forfar Athletic).
Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Brown (Airdrieonians).
Attempt saved. Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.