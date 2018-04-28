Scottish League One
Airdrieonians0Forfar1

Airdrieonians v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Muir
  • 2Higgins
  • 4MacDonald
  • 5McGregor
  • 3Edwards
  • 7Brown
  • 6Watt
  • 8Conroy
  • 11Hastie
  • 9Carrick
  • 10Russell

Substitutes

  • 12Cairns
  • 14Brown
  • 15Fry
  • 16Leighton
  • 17Kerr
  • 18Truesdale

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Bain
  • 5Travis
  • 4Whyte
  • 3MacKintosh
  • 7Maciver
  • 6Millar
  • 8Dingwall
  • 10Easton
  • 9Hilson
  • 11Hurst

Substitutes

  • 12Peters
  • 14Starkey
  • 15Allan
  • 16McNaughton
  • 17Brotherston
  • 18Kennedy
  • 21Adam
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Attempt missed. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).

Luke Watt (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Michael Travis.

Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).

Kieran MacDonald (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Russell Dingwall (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).

Kieran MacDonald (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Higgins (Airdrieonians).

Attempt saved. Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner.

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians).

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jamie Bain.

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 0, Forfar Athletic 1. Greg Hurst (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dale Hilson.

Russell Dingwall (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians).

Attempt saved. Jordan McGregor (Airdrieonians) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Darren Whyte.

Foul by Ross Maciver (Forfar Athletic).

Joshua Edwards (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Brown (Airdrieonians).

Attempt saved. Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers36229568323675
2Ayr36235890424874
3Alloa361791056431360
4Arbroath361781170492159
5Stranraer36156155564-951
6East Fife36134194764-1743
7Airdrieonians361011154559-1441
8Forfar36115203964-2538
9Albion3687215778-2131
10Queen's Park36710194072-3231
View full Scottish League One table

