Attempt missed. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
East Fife v Stranraer
-
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Goodfellow
- 6Watson
- 17Allardice
- 5PageBooked at 34mins
- 16Livingstone
- 2Dunsmore
- 15Millar
- 8Slattery
- 19Thomson
- 9Duggan
- 20KnoxSubstituted forSmithat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Kane
- 10Smith
- 11Wilkie
- 14Jones
- 18Linton
- 21MacKenzie
Stranraer
- 13Currie
- 2Robertson
- 5Neill
- 12McGowan
- 22Hamill
- 3MacPherson
- 6Hawkshaw
- 10Agnew
- 11Anderson
- 16Turner
- 14Okoh
Substitutes
- 1Mclaren
- 4Barron
- 9Scott
- 17Elliott
- 18Gray
- 21Baxter
- 25Dykes
- Referee:
- Scott Millar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Jamie Hamill (Stranraer).
Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Kevin Smith replaces Matthew Knox.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 1, Stranraer 3. Craig Watson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Chris McGowan.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 0, Stranraer 3. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Cameron MacPherson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Scott Allardice.
Attempt missed. Craig Thomson (East Fife) right footed shot from long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Cameron MacPherson (Stranraer).
Adam Livingstone (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 0, Stranraer 2. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Stephen Okoh.
Second Half
Second Half begins East Fife 0, Stranraer 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, East Fife 0, Stranraer 1.
Attempt missed. Matthew Knox (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Page (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Attempt saved. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! East Fife 0, Stranraer 1. Scott Agnew (Stranraer) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kyle Turner (Stranraer) because of an injury.
Booking
Jonathan Page (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).
Attempt blocked. Stephen Okoh (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Scott Robertson (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matthew Knox (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Dean Hawkshaw (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Jonathan Page.
Attempt missed. Adam Livingstone (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Dean Hawkshaw (Stranraer).
Kieran Millar (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Matthew Knox.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Adam Livingstone.
Attempt missed. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Dean Hawkshaw (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.