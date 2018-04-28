Scottish League One
East Fife1Stranraer3

East Fife v Stranraer

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 6Watson
  • 17Allardice
  • 5PageBooked at 34mins
  • 16Livingstone
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 15Millar
  • 8Slattery
  • 19Thomson
  • 9Duggan
  • 20KnoxSubstituted forSmithat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Kane
  • 10Smith
  • 11Wilkie
  • 14Jones
  • 18Linton
  • 21MacKenzie

Stranraer

  • 13Currie
  • 2Robertson
  • 5Neill
  • 12McGowan
  • 22Hamill
  • 3MacPherson
  • 6Hawkshaw
  • 10Agnew
  • 11Anderson
  • 16Turner
  • 14Okoh

Substitutes

  • 1Mclaren
  • 4Barron
  • 9Scott
  • 17Elliott
  • 18Gray
  • 21Baxter
  • 25Dykes
Referee:
Scott Millar

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home10
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

Attempt missed. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Jamie Hamill (Stranraer).

Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Kevin Smith replaces Matthew Knox.

Attempt missed. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 1, Stranraer 3. Craig Watson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Chris McGowan.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 0, Stranraer 3. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Cameron MacPherson with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Scott Allardice.

Attempt missed. Craig Thomson (East Fife) right footed shot from long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Cameron MacPherson (Stranraer).

Adam Livingstone (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 0, Stranraer 2. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Stephen Okoh.

Second Half

Second Half begins East Fife 0, Stranraer 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, East Fife 0, Stranraer 1.

Attempt missed. Matthew Knox (East Fife) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.

Attempt missed. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Page (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

Attempt saved. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! East Fife 0, Stranraer 1. Scott Agnew (Stranraer) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Kyle Turner (Stranraer) because of an injury.

Booking

Jonathan Page (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jonathan Page (East Fife).

Attempt blocked. Stephen Okoh (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Scott Robertson (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Matthew Knox (East Fife).

Attempt missed. Dean Hawkshaw (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Jonathan Page.

Attempt missed. Adam Livingstone (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Dean Hawkshaw (Stranraer).

Kieran Millar (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Chris Duggan (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Matthew Knox.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Adam Livingstone.

Attempt missed. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Dean Hawkshaw (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr36244891424976
2Raith Rovers36229568323675
3Alloa361791056431360
4Arbroath361781170502059
5Stranraer36165155865-753
6East Fife36133204867-1942
7Airdrieonians361011154559-1441
8Forfar36115203964-2538
9Queen's Park36710194172-3131
10Albion3686225779-2230
