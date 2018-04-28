Scottish League Two
Clyde1Berwick2

Clyde v Berwick Rangers

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Duffie
  • 5Cogill
  • 4McNiff
  • 3Stewart
  • 6Grant
  • 10McStay
  • 8CuddihySubstituted forLoveat 45'minutes
  • 11Lamont
  • 9Goodwillie
  • 7Boyle

Substitutes

  • 12Breslin
  • 14Love
  • 15Martin
  • 16Lowdon
  • 17Wright
  • 18Millar
  • 21Gourlay

Berwick

  • 20Brennan
  • 2Fleming
  • 16Wilson
  • 19Todd
  • 15CookBooked at 42mins
  • 4NotmanBooked at 33mins
  • 10Willis
  • 11Phillips
  • 3Orru
  • 9Murrell
  • 17Hamilton

Substitutes

  • 1McCrorie
  • 6Fairbairn
  • 7Thomson
  • 8Lavery
  • 18Simpson
Referee:
Mat Northcroft

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamBerwick
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home13
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away7

Live Text

Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).

Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 1, Berwick Rangers 2. Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Orru with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 1, Berwick Rangers 1. Jack Boyle (Clyde) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin McNiff following a corner.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Steven Notman.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Oliver Fleming.

Attempt blocked. Ally Love (Clyde) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

Jack Boyle (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers).

Attempt saved. Martin McNiff (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Oliver Fleming.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Ally Love replaces Barry Cuddihy.

Second Half

Second Half begins Clyde 0, Berwick Rangers 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Clyde 0, Berwick Rangers 1.

Attempt saved. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Martin McNiff (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Booking

Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jack Boyle (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers).

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Dylan Cogill.

Attempt missed. Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Kieran Duffie.

Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Mark Lamont (Clyde).

Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Booking

Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).

Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).

Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. David Goodwillie (Clyde) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

David Goodwillie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers).

Attempt missed. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Robert Wilson.

Attempt blocked. Chris McStay (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose36238560352577
2Peterhead36244878384076
3Stenhousemuir361681256461056
4Stirling36166146052854
5Clyde36149135250251
6Elgin36147155461-749
7Annan Athletic361211134941847
8Berwick36910173159-2837
9Edinburgh City3679203661-2530
10Cowdenbeath36410222356-3322
