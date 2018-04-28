Attempt blocked. Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Stirling Albion v Stenhousemuir
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Stirling
- 1Binnie
- 7Stanger
- 5Barr
- 4HamiltonSubstituted forMacDonaldat 64'minutes
- 2McGeachie
- 6Moon
- 8Black
- 10Jardine
- 3McNeil
- 9McLaughlin
- 11Kavanagh
Substitutes
- 12Noble
- 14Smith
- 15Banner
- 16Dickson
- 17Wight
- 18Caddis
- 19MacDonald
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Meechan
- 3Dunlop
- 4Dunlop
- 5Donaldson
- 7Ferns
- 6Ferry
- 8Paton
- 11Cook
- 9McMenamin
- 10DallasSubstituted forScottat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Scott
- 14McGuigan
- 15Halleran
- 16Longworth
- 17McMinn
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
- Attendance:
- 894
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir).
Foul by Andrew Black (Stirling Albion).
Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion).
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Peter MacDonald replaces Lee Hamilton.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Martin Scott replaces Andrew Dallas.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.
Attempt blocked. Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Black (Stirling Albion).
Foul by Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir).
Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion).
Second Half
Second Half begins Stirling Albion 0, Stenhousemuir 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Stenhousemuir 1.
Attempt missed. Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Stenhousemuir 1. Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Eddie Ferns.
Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).
Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Neil McLaughlin.
Foul by Ross Meechan (Stenhousemuir).
Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir).
Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion).
Attempt saved. Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion).
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.
Attempt blocked. Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.
Foul by Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir).