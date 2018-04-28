Scottish League Two
Stirling0Stenhousemuir1

Stirling Albion v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 7Stanger
  • 5Barr
  • 4HamiltonSubstituted forMacDonaldat 64'minutes
  • 2McGeachie
  • 6Moon
  • 8Black
  • 10Jardine
  • 3McNeil
  • 9McLaughlin
  • 11Kavanagh

Substitutes

  • 12Noble
  • 14Smith
  • 15Banner
  • 16Dickson
  • 17Wight
  • 18Caddis
  • 19MacDonald

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 2Meechan
  • 3Dunlop
  • 4Dunlop
  • 5Donaldson
  • 7Ferns
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Paton
  • 11Cook
  • 9McMenamin
  • 10DallasSubstituted forScottat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Scott
  • 14McGuigan
  • 15Halleran
  • 16Longworth
  • 17McMinn
Referee:
Kevin Graham
Attendance:
894

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Martin Scott (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir).

Foul by Andrew Black (Stirling Albion).

Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion).

Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Peter MacDonald replaces Lee Hamilton.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Martin Scott replaces Andrew Dallas.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.

Attempt blocked. Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrew Black (Stirling Albion).

Foul by Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir).

Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Eddie Ferns (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion).

Second Half

Second Half begins Stirling Albion 0, Stenhousemuir 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Stenhousemuir 1.

Attempt missed. Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Stenhousemuir 1. Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Eddie Ferns.

Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).

Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Neil McLaughlin.

Foul by Ross Meechan (Stenhousemuir).

Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir).

Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion).

Attempt saved. Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion).

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.

Attempt blocked. Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.

Foul by Harrison Paton (Stenhousemuir).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose36238560352577
2Peterhead36244878384076
3Stenhousemuir361681256461056
4Stirling36166146052854
5Clyde36149135250251
6Elgin36147155461-749
7Annan Athletic361211134941847
8Berwick36910173159-2837
9Edinburgh City3679203661-2530
10Cowdenbeath36410222356-3322
