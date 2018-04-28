Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Cowdenbeath v Annan Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1Penman
- 2McInallySubstituted forMillerat 50'minutes
- 4Pyper
- 5Rumsby
- 3Hornby
- 10Smith
- 8Swann
- 6Luke
- 7Cox
- 9Sheerin
- 11MuirheadSubstituted forReillyat 45+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Gilfillan
- 14Miller
- 15Buchanan
- 16Malcolm
- 17McGurn
- 18McManus
- 19Reilly
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Brannan
- 5Sonkur
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Horne
- 4Moxon
- 8O'Keefe
- 7Sinnamon
- 11RobertsSubstituted forHooperat 22'minutes
- 10Henderson
- 9Smith
Substitutes
- 12Atkinson
- 14Hooper
- 15Hannay
- 16Creaney
- 17Watson
- 18Murphy
- 19Omar
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Kyle Miller replaces Matthew McInally because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Ayrton Sonkur.
Second Half
Second Half begins Cowdenbeath 0, Annan Athletic 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 0, Annan Athletic 2.
Attempt missed. Conor O'Keefe (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Ben Reilly replaces Cameron Muirhead because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Delay in match Cameron Muirhead (Cowdenbeath) because of an injury.
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew McInally (Cowdenbeath).
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew McInally (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).
Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Matthew McInally (Cowdenbeath).
Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt saved. Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew McInally (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Dangerous play by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).
Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Scott Hooper replaces Scott Roberts because of an injury.
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath).
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.
Foul by Conor O'Keefe (Annan Athletic).
Matthew McInally (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 0, Annan Athletic 2. Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Roberts.