Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath0Annan Athletic2

Cowdenbeath v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1Penman
  • 2McInallySubstituted forMillerat 50'minutes
  • 4Pyper
  • 5Rumsby
  • 3Hornby
  • 10Smith
  • 8Swann
  • 6Luke
  • 7Cox
  • 9Sheerin
  • 11MuirheadSubstituted forReillyat 45+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Gilfillan
  • 14Miller
  • 15Buchanan
  • 16Malcolm
  • 17McGurn
  • 18McManus
  • 19Reilly

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Brannan
  • 5Sonkur
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Horne
  • 4Moxon
  • 8O'Keefe
  • 7Sinnamon
  • 11RobertsSubstituted forHooperat 22'minutes
  • 10Henderson
  • 9Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Atkinson
  • 14Hooper
  • 15Hannay
  • 16Creaney
  • 17Watson
  • 18Murphy
  • 19Omar
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home5
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away3

Live Text

Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).

Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).

Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).

Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Kyle Miller replaces Matthew McInally because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Ayrton Sonkur.

Second Half

Second Half begins Cowdenbeath 0, Annan Athletic 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 0, Annan Athletic 2.

Attempt missed. Conor O'Keefe (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Ben Reilly replaces Cameron Muirhead because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Delay in match Cameron Muirhead (Cowdenbeath) because of an injury.

Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matthew McInally (Cowdenbeath).

Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matthew McInally (Cowdenbeath).

Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).

Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Matthew McInally (Cowdenbeath).

Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt saved. Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matthew McInally (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Dangerous play by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).

Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Scott Hooper replaces Scott Roberts because of an injury.

Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bradley Smith (Cowdenbeath).

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Scott Rumsby.

Foul by Conor O'Keefe (Annan Athletic).

Matthew McInally (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 0, Annan Athletic 2. Blair Henderson (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Roberts.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose36238560352577
2Peterhead36244878384076
3Stenhousemuir361681256461056
4Stirling36166146052854
5Clyde36149135250251
6Elgin36147155461-749
7Annan Athletic361211134941847
8Berwick36910173159-2837
9Edinburgh City3679203661-2530
10Cowdenbeath36410222356-3322
View full Scottish League Two table

