Substitution, Edinburgh City. Luke Kennedy replaces Lewis Mclear.
Peterhead v Edinburgh City
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 2Brown
- 3Robertson
- 5McCracken
- 7Stevenson
- 6Ferry
- 8Brown
- 12SmithSubstituted forBrownat 65'minutes
- 33GibsonBooked at 68mins
- 20LeitchBooked at 32mins
- 9McAllister
Substitutes
- 4Norris
- 10Belmokhtar
- 15Johnston
- 17Adams
- 18Brown
- 21Hobday
- 22McIlduff
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 25Morrison
- 28Scullion
- 24Tena
- 12Hall
- 7Thomson
- 22Dunn
- 14Rodger
- 17Taylor
- 9MclearSubstituted forJohn Kennedyat 68'minutes
- 18El Alagui
Substitutes
- 20Morton
- 23Barfoot
- 26John Kennedy
- 27Smith
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
- Attendance:
- 1,049
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Substitution
Booking
William Gibson (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.
Stuart Morrison (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Jordon Brown replaces Allan Smith.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Calum Hall.
Hand ball by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).
Attempt saved. Mason Robertson (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by John Dunn.
Attempt missed. Pat Scullion (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by William Gibson.
Pat Scullion (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Foul by Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City).
Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Allan Smith (Peterhead) because of an injury.
Stuart Morrison (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Allan Smith (Peterhead).
Stuart Morrison (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by William Gibson.
Foul by Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City).
Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).
Pat Scullion (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).
Second Half
Second Half begins Peterhead 1, Edinburgh City 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Peterhead 1, Edinburgh City 0.
Allan Smith (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Dunn (Edinburgh City).
Foul by John Dunn (Edinburgh City).
Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Pat Scullion.
Attempt blocked. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).