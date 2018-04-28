Scottish League Two
Peterhead1Edinburgh City0

Peterhead v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Brown
  • 3Robertson
  • 5McCracken
  • 7Stevenson
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 12SmithSubstituted forBrownat 65'minutes
  • 33GibsonBooked at 68mins
  • 20LeitchBooked at 32mins
  • 9McAllister

Substitutes

  • 4Norris
  • 10Belmokhtar
  • 15Johnston
  • 17Adams
  • 18Brown
  • 21Hobday
  • 22McIlduff

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 25Morrison
  • 28Scullion
  • 24Tena
  • 12Hall
  • 7Thomson
  • 22Dunn
  • 14Rodger
  • 17Taylor
  • 9MclearSubstituted forJohn Kennedyat 68'minutes
  • 18El Alagui

Substitutes

  • 20Morton
  • 23Barfoot
  • 26John Kennedy
  • 27Smith
Referee:
Mike Roncone
Attendance:
1,049

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home8
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Luke Kennedy replaces Lewis Mclear.

Booking

William Gibson (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.

Stuart Morrison (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Jordon Brown replaces Allan Smith.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Calum Hall.

Hand ball by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).

Attempt saved. Mason Robertson (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by John Dunn.

Attempt missed. Pat Scullion (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by William Gibson.

Pat Scullion (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Foul by Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City).

Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Allan Smith (Peterhead) because of an injury.

Stuart Morrison (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Allan Smith (Peterhead).

Stuart Morrison (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by William Gibson.

Foul by Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City).

Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Pat Scullion (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).

Second Half

Second Half begins Peterhead 1, Edinburgh City 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Peterhead 1, Edinburgh City 0.

Allan Smith (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Dunn (Edinburgh City).

Foul by John Dunn (Edinburgh City).

Jason Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Pat Scullion.

Attempt blocked. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose36238560352577
2Peterhead36244878384076
3Stenhousemuir361681256461056
4Stirling36166146052854
5Clyde36149135250251
6Elgin36147155461-749
7Annan Athletic361211134941847
8Berwick36910173159-2837
9Edinburgh City3679203661-2530
10Cowdenbeath36410222356-3322
