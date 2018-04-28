Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Montrose v Elgin City
Line-ups
Montrose
- 21Fleming
- 4Allan
- 14Dillon
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 15Ballantyne
- 2Masson
- 19Callaghan
- 17Redman
- 3Steeves
- 10Templeman
- 24MilneSubstituted forRennieat 44'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Millar
- 6Fotheringham
- 8Watson
- 9Fraser
- 18Campbell
- 20Campbell
- 23Rennie
Elgin
- 1Ross
- 2Eadie
- 4McHardySubstituted forMcDonaldat 55'minutes
- 5Bronsky
- 3Allan
- 8Cameron
- 7ReillyBooked at 16mins
- 6McGovern
- 11Smith
- 10Sutherland
- 9McLeish
Substitutes
- 12Ferguson
- 14Cooper
- 15Whitehead
- 16Byrne
- 17McDonald
- 18Sutherland
- 21Long
- Referee:
- David Lowe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Foul by Jordan Allan (Elgin City).
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Iain Ross.
Attempt saved. Andrew Steeves (Montrose) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Matthew Allan (Montrose).
Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Liam Callaghan (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris McLeish (Elgin City).
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Andrew McDonald replaces Darryl McHardy because of an injury.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jordan Allan.
Attempt saved. Martin Rennie (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 1, Elgin City 1. Jamie Redman (Montrose) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Iain Ross.
Attempt saved. Liam Callaghan (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose).
(Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Cameron Eadie.
Second Half
Second Half begins Montrose 0, Elgin City 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Montrose 0, Elgin City 1.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 0, Elgin City 1. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).
Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Martin Rennie replaces Lewis Milne because of an injury.
Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).
Jordan Allan (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Iain Ross.
Attempt saved. Andrew Steeves (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).
Jordan Allan (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Matthew Allan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shane Sutherland (Elgin City).
Attempt saved. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Chris Templeman (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Iain Ross.
Attempt saved. Lewis Milne (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.