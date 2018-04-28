Scottish League Two
Montrose1Elgin1

Montrose v Elgin City

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 21Fleming
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 15Ballantyne
  • 2Masson
  • 19Callaghan
  • 17Redman
  • 3Steeves
  • 10Templeman
  • 24MilneSubstituted forRennieat 44'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Millar
  • 6Fotheringham
  • 8Watson
  • 9Fraser
  • 18Campbell
  • 20Campbell
  • 23Rennie

Elgin

  • 1Ross
  • 2Eadie
  • 4McHardySubstituted forMcDonaldat 55'minutes
  • 5Bronsky
  • 3Allan
  • 8Cameron
  • 7ReillyBooked at 16mins
  • 6McGovern
  • 11Smith
  • 10Sutherland
  • 9McLeish

Substitutes

  • 12Ferguson
  • 14Cooper
  • 15Whitehead
  • 16Byrne
  • 17McDonald
  • 18Sutherland
  • 21Long
Referee:
David Lowe

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home12
Away4
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Elgin City).

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Iain Ross.

Attempt saved. Andrew Steeves (Montrose) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Matthew Allan (Montrose).

Thomas Reilly (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Liam Callaghan (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris McLeish (Elgin City).

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.

Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Andrew McDonald replaces Darryl McHardy because of an injury.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jordan Allan.

Attempt saved. Martin Rennie (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 1, Elgin City 1. Jamie Redman (Montrose) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Iain Ross.

Attempt saved. Liam Callaghan (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Foul by Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose).

(Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Cameron Eadie.

Second Half

Second Half begins Montrose 0, Elgin City 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Montrose 0, Elgin City 1.

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 0, Elgin City 1. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top left corner.

Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).

Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Martin Rennie replaces Lewis Milne because of an injury.

Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).

Jordan Allan (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Iain Ross.

Attempt saved. Andrew Steeves (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).

Jordan Allan (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Matthew Allan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shane Sutherland (Elgin City).

Attempt saved. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Chris Templeman (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Iain Ross.

Attempt saved. Lewis Milne (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montrose36238560352577
2Peterhead36244878384076
3Stenhousemuir361681256461056
4Stirling36166146052854
5Clyde36149135250251
6Elgin36147155461-749
7Annan Athletic361211134941847
8Berwick36910173159-2837
9Edinburgh City3679203661-2530
10Cowdenbeath36410222356-3322
