Watch action from all seven of Arsenal's FA Cup wins under Arsene Wenger as the Frenchman announces he will step down as Arsenal boss at the end of the season, ending a near 22-year reign as manager.

Watch live coverage of the FA Cup semi-final between Man Utd v Tottenham, from 17:15 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport website and app.

WATCH MORE: When Wenger's Arsenal became invincibles

READ MORE: Arsene Wenger - 'the brilliant revolutionary who refused to change his ways'

Available to UK users only.