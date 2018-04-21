EFL: Ups, downs, milestones and 10-goal thrillers among five things you may have missed

Barry Douglas (left) and Benik Afobe (right) both scored as Wolves won the 2017-18 Championship title with a 4-0 win at Bolton Wanderers

Ups, downs, milestones and a 10-goal thriller all made up an action-packed day in the English Football League.

With Fulham keeping the pace on promotion rivals Cardiff City after beating Millwall in Friday's late game, the highs and lows continued into Saturday.

Here are some of the things you may have missed on a balmy spring day across the three divisions of the EFL.

Up, up, up

Firstly, it was a day of ups across the EFL as Wigan Athletic sealed a return to the Championship at the first time of asking and Luton Town returned to the top three tiers of English football for the first time in a decade as they won promotion from League Two.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester following their 4-0 win at Fleetwood, Latics boss Paul Cook said: "It was a perfect day. You've got to play your part and boy, did our lads play their part today. It was one of the most impressive performances we've ever had."

"We've given the fans a team to be proud of, they've got behind us and together we've achieved what we have," Luton boss Nathan Jones said after their 1-1 draw at Carlisle confirmed promotion.

Wolves, meanwhile, had already sealed promotion to the Premier League last week but wrapped up the Championship title with an emphatic 4-0 win against Bolton Wanderers.

"I'm very proud because we never had doubts. The way we played today and the effort of the boys was fantastic. The title is for the club, for the city and for our fans," head coach Nuno Espirito Santo told BBC WM.

Luton Town celebrate winning their second promotion in four seasons

Down, down, down

On the other side of the coin, unfortunately for Chesterfield, their stay in the English Football League looks all but over after they slipped to a 4-1 defeat away at Forest Green Rovers.

The Spireites are nine points adrift of 22nd-place Morecambe with three League Two games to play but their inferior goal difference means catching the Shrimps is almost impossible.

"I'm gutted. I just want to apologise to the fans for what has gone on. I'm as sad as they are," Lester told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"They're frustrated and one adjective isn't going to describe all the fans because they will be going through different things. There's nothing worse. It's the best game in the world but at times like this it doesn't feel like that."

Elsewhere, Sunderland registered successive relegations from the Premier League to League One as they succumbed to defeat at home against fellow strugglers Burton Albion.

With Burton hosting 21st-placed Bolton next Saturday, the Black Cats cannot bridge the six-point gap between them and safety with the two games they have remaining.

Speaking to BBC Newcastle following the defeat, boss Chris Coleman said: "I feel anger, frustration and sadness really. It's the lowest I've been in my managerial career. It's a sense of helplessness."

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman could not steer the Black Cats to safety in the Championship

Welcome to the EFL new boys

The English Football League will welcome a new team next season as Macclesfield Town beat Eastleigh to win the National League title after six years in the division.

Goals from Tyrone Marsh and Mitch Hancox helped the Silkmen to promotion in the day's early kick-off before second-placed Tranmere Rovers took on Halifax Town.

It has been a rollercoaster season for the club, who issued an apology to players and staff in February after they went unpaid due to a "technical issue".

Despite that uncertainty, John Askey's side have been top of the table since 9 December and the former Macclesfield player turned manager was relieved to finally see his team over the line.

"For the club to come out of league football and to see that, and then to be able to get them back into league football means so much," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"I felt every emotion this season, which you don't feel as a player because you just go out and play, but when you actually take the team, it has a big effect on you."

Macclesfield Town goalscorer Tyrone Marsh celebrates with their fans after the final whistle

Massive milestone

MK Dons captain Dean Lewington reached an enormous milestone when the League One strugglers faced Southend United.

Having been out of favour with MK Dons, it looked as if Lewington could have left the club earlier this season when he trained with former boss Karl Robinson at Charlton Athletic.

The 33-year-old found a new lease of life at Stadium:MK as the campaign has progressed, however, as he worked his way back into selection.

Lewington, who started his career with Wimbledon FC prior to their relocation to Milton Keynes and the subsequent name change, has now made 700 career appearances.

Unfortunately for the defender, his side received a 4-0 thrashing in Southend as their relegation fears deepened. The defeat left them six points off safety with three games remaining.

Dean Lewington wore a special MK Dons shirt to mark his 700th career appearance

Madness in Bristol

With all the ups and downs across the English Football League on Saturday, you would be forgiven for missing a cracker at Ashton Gate.

Bristol City, chasing a play-off spot, went a goal down against Hull City inside 16 minutes when Harry Wilson curled home.

But there were a few more goals to be scored after that. Marlon Pack thundered home from long range to level before Famara Diedhiou scored either side of the break to put Bristol City 3-1 up.

A Frank Fielding own goal put Hull back in it before Bobby Reid re-established the hosts' two-goal lead but goals from Wilson, Abel Hernandez and Fraizer Campbell sent Hull into a sensational 5-4 lead with three minutes of normal time remaining.

There was more drama to come as Joe Bryan equalised in the fourth minute of stoppage time to rescue a point for Lee Johnson's side as it finished 5-5.

"We are all a bit shell-shocked," Johnson said in a post-match interview. I'm not surprised...