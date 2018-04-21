Match ends, Hannover 96 0, FC Bayern München 3.
Hannover 0-3 Bayern Munich
Robert Lewandowski scored his 39th goal of the season as Champions League semi-finalists Bayern Munich beat Hannover.
Bayern, who host Real Madrid on Wednesday, have already wrapped up the Bundesliga title and started with some first-team regulars on the bench.
Thomas Muller capped off a good move to score and fellow substitute Robert Lewandowski headed in, before Muller set up Sebastian Rudy's late third.
Lewandowski is now the top scoring foreigner for a single Bundesliga club.
The Poland striker has scored 105 league goals for Bayern - taking him above Peruvian Claudio Pizarro's tally for Werder Bremen.
Elsewhere, Mark Uth scored twice as Hoffenheim won 5-2 at RB Leipzig to move above their opponents into fifth place.
Hamburg kept alive their slim hopes of avoiding a first ever Bundesliga relegation by beating Freiburg 1-0 thanks to Lewis Holtby's goal - however they remain five points below the relegation play-off place.
On a high-scoring afternoon, Hertha Berlin won 3-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt and Stuttgart beat Werder Bremen 2-0.
Line-ups
Hannover
- 1Tschauner
- 15Hübers
- 20Sané
- 2Elez
- 25SorgBooked at 85mins
- 6BakalorzSubstituted forFossumat 69'minutes
- 27SchweglerSubstituted forMaierat 81'minutes
- 3Albornoz
- 14HarnikSubstituted forSarenren Bazeeat 64'minutes
- 24Füllkrug
- 13Bebou
Substitutes
- 4Korb
- 10Maier
- 18Fossum
- 22Ostrzolek
- 23Esser
- 26Karaman
- 37Sarenren Bazee
Bayern Munich
- 26Ulreich
- 13Rafinha
- 15Mai
- 17Boateng
- 14Bernat
- 19Rudy
- 4Süle
- 11RodríguezSubstituted forJavi Martínezat 72'minutes
- 10RobbenSubstituted forMüllerat 45'minutes
- 2WagnerSubstituted forLewandowskiat 67'minutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
Substitutes
- 5Hummels
- 7Ribéry
- 8Javi Martínez
- 9Lewandowski
- 22Starke
- 25Müller
- 32Kimmich
- Referee:
- Martin Petersen
- Attendance:
- 49,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hannover 96 0, FC Bayern München 3.
Goal!
Goal! Hannover 96 0, FC Bayern München 3. Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Salif Sané (Hannover 96).
Offside, Hannover 96. Oliver Sorg tries a through ball, but Ihlas Bebou is caught offside.
Foul by Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München).
Miiko Albornoz (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Oliver Sorg (Hannover 96) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oliver Sorg (Hannover 96).
Attempt saved. Sebastian Maier (Hannover 96) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver Sorg.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Timo Hübers (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hannover 96. Sebastian Maier replaces Pirmin Schwegler.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Salif Sané (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jérôme Boateng (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Niclas Füllkrug (Hannover 96).
Goal!
Goal! Hannover 96 0, FC Bayern München 2. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Salif Sané.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez replaces James Rodríguez.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Timo Hübers.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee.
Substitution
Substitution, Hannover 96. Iver Fossum replaces Marvin Bakalorz.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Pirmin Schwegler (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Robert Lewandowski replaces Sandro Wagner.
Foul by Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München).
Timo Hübers (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hannover 96. Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee replaces Martin Harnik.
Corner, Hannover 96. Conceded by Lars Lukas Mai.
Attempt missed. James Rodríguez (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Oliver Sorg.
Goal!
Goal! Hannover 96 0, FC Bayern München 1. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Juan Bernat.
Foul by Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München).
Salif Sané (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Oliver Sorg.
Foul by Sebastian Rudy (FC Bayern München).
Salif Sané (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.