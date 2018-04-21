Irish Premiership: Coleraine snatch draw with Crusaders also held as title race goes to final day

Crusaders were held by the north Belfast rivals Cliftonville at Seaview

Coleraine snatched a 2-2 draw against Linfield as leaders Crusaders were also held by Cliftonville to ensure the Premiership race goes to the final day.

Goals from Achille Campion and Kurtis Byrne put Linfield 2-0 up against Coleraine but Darren McCauley netted a penalty before hitting the equaliser.

Crusaders also went behind after a sensational Joe Gormley goal before Paul Heatley quickly equalised.

The Crues still lead on goal difference ahead of next Saturday's final games.

Carrick Rangers beat Glentoran 2-1 to put Ballinamallard back in bottom spot.

Ballinamallard drew 1-1 at Ards but Carrick move up to 11th spot on goal difference with only next Saturday's final round of fixtures left.

DANSKE BANK IRISH PREMIERSHIP RESULTS