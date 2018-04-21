BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: Title-chasing Coleraine fight back to draw with Blues

Bannsiders winger Darren McCauley strikes twice as title contenders Coleraine come from two down to draw 2-2 with Linfield at Windsor Park.

Achille Campion and Kurtis Byrne gave Linfield a deserved half-time lead before McCauley came to Coleraine's rescue.

Coleraine trail leaders Crusaders on goal difference going into next Saturday's final round of games.

