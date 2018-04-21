It's not your average post-match player interview as Coleraine winger Darren McCauley graces the Radio Ulster airwaves with his poem about his club's title challenge.

McCauley was Coleraine's hero on Saturday after he bagged a double to earn his team a 2-2 comeback draw with Linfield.

Coleraine trail Irish Premiership leaders Crusaders on goal difference going into next Saturday's final round of games.