Bannsiders bard McCauley is poetry motion

Bannsiders bard McCauley is poetry in motion

It's not your average post-match player interview as Coleraine winger Darren McCauley graces the Radio Ulster airwaves with his poem about his club's title challenge.

McCauley was Coleraine's hero on Saturday after he bagged a double to earn his team a 2-2 comeback draw with Linfield.

Coleraine trail Irish Premiership leaders Crusaders on goal difference going into next Saturday's final round of games.

Top Stories