Italian Serie A
SPAL0Roma3

SPAL 0-3 Roma

Roma celebrate
Roma are battling with Lazio and Inter Milan for two Champions League places in Serie A

Roma warmed up for their Champions League semi-final against Liverpool with victory at lowly SPAL in Serie A.

The capital side rested several players, including striker Edin Dzeko and captain Daniele de Rossi, despite being in a tight battle for the Champions League places for next year.

Francesco Vicari turned Lorenzo Pellegrini's cross into his own net.

Radja Nainggolan smashed home from the edge of the box and Patrik Schick headed a third.

SPAL, who had drawn their previous six games, are one point above the relegation zone - having played a game more than the teams below them.

Roma, who go to Anfield on Tuesday (19:45 BST) for the first leg of their semi-final, are four points above fifth-placed Inter Milan, who have a game in hand.

Line-ups

SPAL

  • 97MeretSubstituted forGomisat 80'minutes
  • 4Cionek
  • 23VicariBooked at 5minsSubstituted forGrassiat 38'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 27Felipe
  • 29Lazzari
  • 19Kurtic
  • 25Guimaraes BilherBooked at 12mins
  • 28SchiattarellaBooked at 39minsSubstituted forSimicat 45'minutes
  • 14Mattiello
  • 43Paloschi
  • 7Antenucci

Substitutes

  • 1Gomis
  • 5Simic
  • 9Bonazzoli
  • 10Floccari
  • 15Väisänen
  • 18Schiavon
  • 21Salamon
  • 24Vitale
  • 77Viviani
  • 85Dramé
  • 88Grassi
  • 92Marchegiani

Roma

  • 1Ramses Becker
  • 25da Silva Peres
  • 44Manolas
  • 20Fazio
  • 33Silva
  • 7PellegriniSubstituted forSantos da Silvaat 78'minutes
  • 21Gonalons
  • 6StrootmanBooked at 9minsSubstituted forÜnderat 67'minutes
  • 4NainggolanSubstituted forPerottiat 74'minutes
  • 92El Shaarawy
  • 14Schick

Substitutes

  • 3Pellegrini
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 8Perotti
  • 9Dzeko
  • 13Capradossi
  • 16De Rossi
  • 17Ünder
  • 18Lobont
  • 24Florenzi
  • 28Skorupski
  • 30Santos da Silva
  • 48Antonucci
Referee:
Paolo Tagliavento

Match Stats

Home TeamSPALAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home6
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, SPAL 0, Roma 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, SPAL 0, Roma 3.

Foul by Bruno Peres (Roma).

Federico Mattiello (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Alberto Grassi (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Maxime Gonalons (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alberto Grassi (SPAL).

Diego Perotti (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mirco Antenucci (SPAL).

Patrik Schick (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Felipe (SPAL).

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Federico Mattiello.

Substitution

Substitution, SPAL. Alfred Gomis replaces Alex Meret because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Gerson replaces Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Offside, Roma. Lorenzo Pellegrini tries a through ball, but Stephan El Shaarawy is caught offside.

Offside, SPAL. Alberto Paloschi tries a through ball, but Mirco Antenucci is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Diego Perotti replaces Radja Nainggolan.

Cengiz Ünder (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Felipe (SPAL).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Alex Meret (SPAL) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Manuel Lazzari (SPAL) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jasmin Kurtic following a corner.

Corner, SPAL. Conceded by Alisson.

Attempt saved. Mirco Antenucci (SPAL) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jasmin Kurtic.

Offside, SPAL. Lorenco Simic tries a through ball, but Alberto Paloschi is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Roma. Cengiz Ünder replaces Kevin Strootman.

Attempt missed. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin Strootman.

Attempt saved. Manuel Lazzari (SPAL) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mirco Antenucci with a cross.

Corner, SPAL. Conceded by Stephan El Shaarawy.

Attempt blocked. Alberto Grassi (SPAL) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alberto Paloschi.

Goal!

Goal! SPAL 0, Roma 3. Patrik Schick (Roma) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Roma. Conceded by Lorenco Simic.

Offside, SPAL. Alex Meret tries a through ball, but Alberto Paloschi is caught offside.

Foul by Patrik Schick (Roma).

Felipe (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan.

Attempt saved. Alberto Paloschi (SPAL) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alberto Grassi with a headed pass.

Foul by Bruno Peres (Roma).

Federico Mattiello (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! SPAL 0, Roma 2. Radja Nainggolan (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner following a set piece situation.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st April 2018

  • SPALSPAL0RomaRoma3
  • SassuoloSassuolo17:00FiorentinaFiorentina
  • AC MilanAC Milan19:45BeneventoBenevento

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus33274278195985
2Napoli33256270234781
3Roma34207755272867
4Lazio33197779433664
5Inter Milan331712454223263
6AC Milan3315994437754
7Atalanta331410950341652
8Sampdoria33156125149251
9Fiorentina331491047371051
10Torino33111484739847
11Bologna33115173744-738
12Genoa33108152633-738
13Sassuolo33810152453-2934
14Udinese33103204254-1233
15Cagliari3395193056-2632
16Chievo33710162951-2231
17SPAL34514153055-2529
18Crotone3377193058-2828
19Hellas Verona3374222665-3925
20Benevento3342272878-5014
View full Italian Serie A table

