AC Milan 0-1 Benevento

From the section

Four of Benevento's 17 points have come against AC Milan

Benevento picked up their first ever Serie A away win as they stunned AC Milan at the San Siro.

The bottom side, in their first season in the top flight, can be relegated on Sunday if Crotone beat Udinese.

But Pietro Iemmello gave them a day to remember in Milan as he finished from Nicolas Viola's ball forward.

They ended with 10 men as substitute Cheick Diabate was shown a second yellow card for elbowing Leonardo Bonucci but deserved their win.

Benevento also had a landmark moment in their first game with Milan - with goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli's injury-time equaliser earning them a first ever Serie A point - in their 15th game.