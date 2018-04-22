Zamalek appoint ex-Tottenham manager Christian Gross as new coach

Christian Gross (centre) has signed a two-year deal to coach Zamalek (photo courtesy Zamalek Media)

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager, Christian Gross, has been named as the new head coach of Egyptian giants Zamalek.

Gross, 63, becomes the club's 24th coach since Mortada Mansour took over as Zamalek president in 2014.

"The club has appointed coach Gross on a two-year deal after a meeting with the club's officials," Zamalek said in a statement.

The Swiss coach succeeds Ehab Galal who was sacked earlier this month.

Khaled Galal has been in temporary charge of Zamalek since his namesake's dismissal.

Gross started his career as head coach with Swiss side FC Wil in 1988 before going on to work with Grasshopper in Zurich, Tottenham Hotspur, Basel, VfB Stuttgart and Young Boys.

Christian Gross has previous experience of working with Arabic teams, having led Al Ahly of Saudi Arabia for three years between 2014-2017.

During that time he won the Saudi Crown Prince Cup, the Saudi Professional League and the King Cup.

Zamalek have endured a disappointing period of results this season.

They are currently third in the Egyptian league - 27 points behind leaders and rivals Al Ahly who also have a game in hand.