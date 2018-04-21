Institute return to Irish Premiership after win over Loughgall

Michael McCrudden hit two goals as Institute secured promotion with their win over Loughgall

Institute clinched promotion to the Irish Premiership as their 3-0 victory over Loughgall secured them the Championship title at Wilton Park.

Skipper Michael McCrudden hit two of the Londonderry club's goals with Gareth Brown also on target.

Stute went into the game needing only a point to guarantee their return to the Premiership after a three-year absence.

Institute have been unable to play at their Drumahoe home ground this season following serious flooding last August.

With the Riverside Stadium unavailable, Stute have been playing their home games at the Limavady Showgrounds and Wilton Park just outside Derry.

Given that a return to the Drumahoe venue any time soon seems unlikely, Derry City's Brandywell home venue has been suggested as a possible location for Institute's Premiership home games next season.

Further testament to Institute's achievement was the fact that they suffered the heartbreak of losing in the Premiership promotion/relegation play-off over the last two years.