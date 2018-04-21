BBC Sport - Watch: Carrick move off bottom spot by earning comeback win over Glentoran

Carrick Rangers move off bottom spot in the Irish Premiership by earning a 2-1 comeback win over Glentoran at the Oval.

James McFerrin headed the Glens into the lead on 29 minutes but Lee Chapman levelled in the second half before Eamon McAllister fired in the Rangers winner.

The win moves Carrick back above Ballinamallard on goal difference with just their final game at Warrenpoint to come next weekend.

Watch: Carrick move off bottom spot by beating Glens

Top Stories