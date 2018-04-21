Manchester United v Tottenham: How the players rated at Wembley in FA Cup semi-final
Manchester United came from behind to book their place in the FA Cup final with a 2-1 victory over Tottenham at Wembley.
BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty has given his ratings - and you also rated the players with our new player rating tool.
Here are the results.
Manchester United
David de Gea (goalkeeper)
Phil McNulty's rating: 6
No chance with Dele Alli's goal and actually little serious work to do.
Your rating: 6.96
Antonio Valencia (right back)
Phil McNulty's rating: 6
Arguably fortunate to escape a red card for a reckless tackle on Dele Alli, but worked hard in the face of Tottenham's challenge.
Your rating: 6.03
Chris Smalling (centre-back)
Phil McNulty's rating: 7
Ensured the threat of Harry Kane was snuffed out. Solid throughout.
Your rating: 6.15
Phil Jones (centre-back)
Phil McNulty's rating: 7
Made some crucial interceptions and played his part in a Manchester United defence that eventually subdued Spurs.
Your rating: 6.14
Ashley Young (left back)
Phil McNulty's rating: 6
Caught for the move that led to Dele Alli's goal, but is dependable on the left-flank.
Your rating: 5.74
Nemanja Matic (central midfield)
Phil McNulty's rating: 6
Looked off the pace at the start but ended up providing his usual solid midfield platform.
Your rating: 6.42
Ander Herrera (central midfield)
Phil McNulty's rating: 7
Unsung, excellent. Breaks things up as well as creates and arrived with perfect timing to score the winner.
Your rating: 6.73
Paul Pogba (central midfield)
Phil McNulty's rating: 7
Slow start, like the rest of his team-mates, but a growing influence and a perfect cross for Alexis Sanchez's goal.
Your rating: 6.92
Jesse Lingard (forward)
Phil McNulty's rating: 7
Took a couple of heavy challenges but always busy and looking to find a gap in the Spurs defence.
Your rating: 6.44
Alexis Sanchez (forward)
Phil McNulty's rating: 8
This is the player Jose Mourinho was so keen to sign. The big game operator who makes the difference when it matters. Superb header for United's equaliser and a nuisance throughout. Just edges out Herrera for man of the match.
Your rating: 7.36
Romelu Lukaku (forward)
Phil McNulty's rating: 6
Worked tirelessly to keep the Spurs defence busy although was let down by his touch on occasions.
Your rating: 6.31
Substitutes
Matteo Darmian (80 minutes)
Your rating: 5.35
Marcus Rashford (82 minutes)
Your rating: 5.99
Marouane Fellaini (90+4 minutes)
Your rating: 4.97
Tottenham Hotspur
Michel Vorm (goalkeeper)
Phil McNulty's rating: 5
Looked to be caught out of position by Ander Herrera's winner. Should Mauricio Pochettino have left first-choice Hugo Lloris on the bench?
Your rating: 4.36
Kieran Trippier (right back)
Phil McNulty's rating: 6
Couple of dangerous crosses came to nothing and not quite at his best.
Your rating: 5.02
Jan Vertonghen (centre-back)
Phil McNulty's rating: 5
Let Alexis Sanchez get in behind for the vital equaliser. Short of his usual standard.
Your rating: 5.46
Davinson Sanchez (centre-back)
Phil McNulty's rating: 5
Helped to create Dele Alli's goal with a superb pass to Christian Eriksen but occasionally struggled to subdue Manchester United's runners.
Your rating: 5.09
Ben Davies (centre-back)
Phil McNulty's rating: 5
Another who fell short. Was not at his best when presented with attacking opportunities.
Your rating: 4.93
Moussa Dembele (central midfield)
Phil McNulty's rating: 5
Uncharacteristically conceded possession to Paul Pogba for Manchester United's equaliser and just did not look his normal self. Gave the ball away too often.
Your rating: 5.06
Eric Dier (central midfield)
Phil McNulty's rating: 6
Usual solid self and unfortunate to see a deflected shot hit the post in first-half stoppage time.
Your rating: 5.28
Dele Alli (midfield)
Phil McNulty's rating: 6
Trademark run and finish to send Spurs' hopes soaring - but faded.
Your rating: 6.02
Christian Eriksen (midfield)
Phil McNulty's rating: 6
Superb cross for Dele Alli's opener and always probing - but could not find the magic touch.
Your rating: 6.65
Son Heung-min (forward)
Phil McNulty's rating: 5
Never afraid to look for work, but his touch let him down in dangerous positions on several occasions.
Your rating: 5.54
Harry Kane (forward)
Phil McNulty's rating: 5
Not a good day for the great Spurs marksman and talisman. Tried everything he could but ended up closed out by Manchester United's defence.
Your rating: 4.83
Substitutes
Lucas (68 minutes)
Phil McNulty's rating: 5
One wild shot but no impact.
Your rating: 4.59
Victor Wanyama (77 minutes)
Your rating: 4.29
Erik Lamela (85 minutes)
Your rating: 4.26