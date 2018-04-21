Salford City: Club co-owned by former Man Utd players promoted to National League

Salford City have won three promotions in the last four seasons

Salford City were crowned champions of National League North despite falling to a 2-1 home defeat by Boston United.

They will play in the National League for the first time after their promotion was confirmed by Harrogate Town's defeat by Bradford Park Avenue.

The club have been co-owned by former Manchester United players Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt since 2014.

This is their third promotion in four seasons.

From Ramsbottom to Leyton Orient

After being taken over by former 'Class of 92' players Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Scholes and Butt in 2014, the club had big aspirations for the future and a BBC documentary crew filmed their progress.

A target of Championship football within 15 years was set but there was a mixed start to their tenure, which included Singapore-based businessman and Valencia owner Peter Lim buying a 50% stake in September 2014.

They sacked manager Phil Power in January 2015 and Scholes and Phil Neville stepped in as caretaker managers for the then eighth-tier side.

A new managerial team of former Ramsbottom United bosses Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley were appointed and promotion to the Northern Premier League Premier Division followed at the end of the season.

The next season, they beat Notts County 2-0 live in a BBC-televised tie to reach the FA Cup second round, before winning their second successive promotion via the play-offs to reach the National League North.

A fourth-placed finish and another play-off spot came in their first season in the sixth tier of English football, but the Ammies lost to Halifax Town in the play-offs.

But, at the end of their first season with a full-time playing staff and having redeveloped their Moor Lane home, Salford have achieved a third promotion in four years that has taken them to within one step of the English Football League.