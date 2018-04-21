Crusaders' 1-1 draw with Cliftonville keeps them ahead in the Irish Premiership title race as Joe Gormley's sensational goal is cancelled out by Paul Heatley's delightful effort.

The Crues go into next weekend's final round of fixtures level on points with Coleraine but with a massive goal difference advantage.

Crusaders travel to Ballymena next Saturday with Coleraine at Glenavon.