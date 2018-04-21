Glenavon and Ballymena United both create plenty of chances but the Mourneview Park contest ends in a goalless draw.

Leroy Miller went close for the Braidmen in the first half with Glenavon's Andy McGrory having a snapshot cleared off the line by Jim Ervin.

Glenavon remain third in the table which could be enough to earn a Europa League spot while sixth-placed Ballymena are certain to be involved in the end of season play-offs.