League Two: Montrose & Peterhead both win as title race goes to the wire

Montrose won again to stay three points clear at the top

Montrose will be crowned League Two champions if they avoid defeat at home to Elgin City next week, following a 2-0 win at Stenhousemuir.

However, Peterhead remain just three points behind, and with a superior goal difference, after a 1-0 success at Borough Briggs.

Third-placed Stirling Albion went down 3-1 at Annan, with Blair Henderson netting a hat-trick, while Clyde kept their slim play-off hopes alive with a 3-1 victory away to Edinburgh City.

The defeat drops City down to ninth spot since Berwick Rangers moved up a place by beating bottom side Cowdenbeath 1-0.

A Jamie Todd header on 14 minutes was enough to sink the Blue Brazil, who face a play-off to retain their place in the division.

At the top, Montrose made the perfect start, racing into a two-goal lead inside eight minutes thanks to strikes from Chris Templeman and Lewis Milne.

Peterhead needed to match the leaders to keep the title race going and a 74th-minute header from Jason Brown was enough to sink Elgin.

Stenny's defeat leaves them just one point ahead of Clyde in the race for the final promotion play-off spot but with a game in hand to come against Berwick on Tuesday.

Ex-international David Goodwillie scored twice for Clyde, the first coming from the penalty spot, with Dylan Cogill adding the third goal from close range before another former Scotland striker, Craig Beattie, replied for Edinburgh City.

Stirling Albion still need a point to ensure a play-off having come off second best at Galabank.

Neil McLaughlin shot the visitors into an early lead but Henderson found the net three times in response to go home with the match ball.