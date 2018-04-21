Scottish League One: Raith Rovers go top as title race goes to last day

Euan Murray was one of Raith Rovers' scorers against Stranraer

Raith Rovers beat Stranraer 3-0 to go top and ensure the Scottish League One title race will be decided in next week's final round of fixtures.

Ayr United, who play their game in hand away to Alloa Athletic on Sunday, trail Raith by a point.

Third-placed Arbroath moved three points clear of Alloa with a 2-0 win over Airdrieonians.

Queen's Park are two points adrift at the bottom after they drew at Forfar, while Albion Rovers beat East Fife.

At Stair Park, Euan Murray, Liam Buchanan and Lewis Vaughan scored to give Raith a comfortable win.

Danny Denholm struck before half-time and Colin Hamilton afterwards in Arbroath's home win.

Albion Rovers face at least a series of play-offs to secure safety after Sean Higgins' first-minute header gave them a 1-0 win over East Fife.

Forfar Athletic are safe after their 1-1 home draw with Queen's Park gave them a five-point cushion over Albion Rovers. Ross Maciver struck Forfar's opener in the first half and Luke Donnelly replied for the Spiders midway through the second before the hosts had Andy Munro sent off late on.