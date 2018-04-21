BBC Sport - McLaughlin hails players as Institute clinch promotion

McLaughlin hails players as Institute clinch promotion

  • From the section Irish

Institute boss Paddy McLaughlin praises his team after a 3-0 win over Loughgall secures the Championship title and a return to the Premiership.

Skipper Michael McCrudden hit two of the Londonderry club's goals with Gareth Brown also on target.

Institute have been unable to play at their Drumahoe home ground this season following serious flooding last August.

