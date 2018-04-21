FA Cup: 'Tottenham will be accused of choking until they prove otherwise'

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Man Utd 2-1 Tottenham

To lose one FA Cup semi-final can be unfortunate - to lose eight in succession shows a pattern is emerging.

And as far as Tottenham Hotspur are concerned, the pattern is not a pretty one after the latest bout of last-four pain in Saturday'st 2-1 loss to Manchester United at Wembley.

Spurs have spent this season raising hopes that the suffering may be about to end and did so in a blistering opening here that brought the deserved reward of Dele Alli's 11th-minute goal.

In the final reckoning, however, it was a familiar story and yet another campaign will end for Spurs and manager Mauricio Pochettino - in his fourth full season - without the tangible reward of a trophy.

So where does this latest setback leave Spurs and their Argentine manager?

Are Tottenham serial chokers?

This is the question that goes to the heart of Tottenham's current position - and one that offers powerful arguments for and against.

As the seats around Wembley emptied and the Spurs fans who stayed and those who left accepted what is becoming increasingly familiar and inevitable, the list of failures was once again receiving a forensic examination.

From Arsenal at Wembley in 1993 through to this loss at the same rebuilt arena 25 years later, the FA Cup semi-final has brought nothing but the same bitter taste of defeat for Spurs.

It is the longest losing streak at this stage in the competition's history, a record they would be happy to break in half.

Different managers. Different teams. The same outcome every time and the same questions about when this spell without a trophy, stretching back to the League Cup win over Chelsea in 2008, will ever end.

Spurs' last sight FA Cup semi-finals 21 April 2018 - L 1-2 v Man Utd 22 April 2017- L 2-4 v Chelsea 15 April 2012 - L 1-5 v Chelsea 11 April 2010 - L 0-2 v Portsmouth (AET) 8 April 2001 - L 1-2 v Arsenal 11 April 1999 - L 0-2 v Newcastle (AET) 9 April 1995 - L 1-4 v Everton 4 April 1993 - L 0-1 v Arsenal

Spurs arrived at Wembley boasting the same impressive form and pedigree - plus most of the players - as they did before last season's FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

And yet once again they found themselves outmanoeuvred and outlasted by opponents who just seemed that bit more battle-hardened, who looked to have been around the block a few more times.

It was almost as if the years of loss were like ghosts revisiting the minds of Spurs players and fans once Alexis Sanchez rose to equalise against the run of play after 24 minutes.

Spurs were never quite the same again and there was an air of desperation about most of what they did trying to claw their way back into the game after Ander Herrera put United in front just after the hour.

"We can't keep doing this," Alli said after the game.

The problem is Spurs do keep doing this and for all the obvious progression under Pochettino, the doubts laid against them will not go away until they change.

"We let ourselves down," Alli said. "It's very disappointing. We have to try and pick ourselves up and finish the season strongly. You can't go 1-0 up then 2-1 down against a team like Manchester United. We can't put ourselves in that situation.

"Everyone talks. We want to win trophies. We have the staff that wants to win. We can't keep doing this. We can't throw it away, We have got to improve."

A problem beyond the FA Cup

Harry Kane did not have a shot on target against United

The body of evidence also includes recent title challenges in pursuit of Leicester City and Chelsea that came up short and the three-minute switch off that cost them two goals and a position of control in the Champions League last-16 tie against Juventus at Wembley.

Spurs may rail against the charge that they choke when it matters - that they falter when the finishing line comes into sight - but they are prey for those accusations until they prove otherwise.

And yet, this is a Spurs side that is clearly progressing under Pochettino, a team capable of competing with the best the Premier League has to offer.

Manchester United and Liverpool have been well beaten in the Premier League at Wembley, while Chelsea were overpowered at Stamford Bridge recently. Title-winners Manchester City could not be overcome but Spurs are hardly alone there.

The last time Spurs won in an FA Cup semi-final was a 3-1 victory over Arsenal in 1991, going on to beat Nottingham Forest in the final.

So the talent is there, the promise is there and Spurs are clearly one of the finest sides in the country and have proved their capabilities in Europe, especially when outclassing Real Madrid at Wembley in the Champions League group stage.

The first trophy is always the hardest to win and it is now assuming huge significance for Spurs and Pochettino as they end the season empty-handed again.

Acquiring the assuredness of winners will add another layer to this Spurs team - but until they actually win something then they will always have questions to answer.

Where does this leave Pochettino?

Media playback is not supported on this device Tottenham have a lot of work to do - Pochettino

Pochettino has just completed his fourth season at Spurs without a trophy - even his heavily-derided and soon to be departed north London counterpart Arsene Wenger claimed two FA Cups in that time.

It is the sort of fallow period that might have had some Spurs managers glancing nervously over their shoulders in the direction of demanding chairman Daniel Levy.

And yet, despite the Argentine's continued search for silverware, there is no question whatsoever about his future - nor should there be.

The clear moves in the right direction under the 46-year-old means he is the man charged with taking Spurs to their new stadium and finally ending that barren spell.

Pochettino's Premier League record is one of consistent improvement from fifth to third and then runners-up last season. Spurs are currently on course to qualify for the Champions League again as they stand in fourth place, five points ahead of Chelsea.

Spurs fans and players idolise the man who has brought the intense, entertaining attacking style of football that he insists upon, first to White Hart Lane and then this season at Wembley.

Pochettino, for good measure, is also one of the game's most coveted coaches. Spurs and Levy know they are on to a good thing.

If - in a hypothetical situation - Pochettino came on the market, he would be a candidate for every major post in Europe should they become available. Chelsea, Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid would all have him on any list of candidates.

What he must do now is burnish his outstanding reputation with a trophy - and Spurs will do everything to ensure he does that with them.

Spurs and Mauricio Pochettino are not far away from ending the drought - but the final stretch of the journey to success is proving the toughest and most painful to navigate.