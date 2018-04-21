Sunday's sports pages 21 Apr From the section Scottish Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/43853985 Read more about sharing. The Mail on Sunday reports on the latest on Arsene Wenger's departure from Arsenal The Sunday Express features Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard The Daily Star Sunday also leads on Manchester United's win at Wembley Manchester United's matchwinner Herrera is on the front page of the Sunday Times sport section